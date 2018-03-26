News

Academy award winner Peggy Rajski to be new dean of SFTV

LMU’s School of Film and Television (SFTV) named Academy Award winning filmmaker Peggy Rajski the new dean, effective June 1. After a nationwide search, it was announced on March 12 that Rajski was chosen to replace Stephen Ujlaki, the school’s dean since 2010. Rajski most recently served as…

MeToo: Now What?

Too often the question “what now?” is considered rhetorical. But during the panel discussion “Beyond Me Too: Me Too, Now What?”, this question is addressed with the utmost sincerity and concern. This panel was a discourse surrounding the #MeToo Movement. The movement, sparked in late 2017, p…

What's in my feed?
What's in my feed?

As I scroll through my social media feed, I am bombarded with pictures of my friends getting their littles, traveling to Cabo for spring break and celebrities, like Drew Barrymore, announcing their new collaboration with Crocs. In between the cracks and crevices of my privileged life and fri…

LMU's pick and choose Catholic identity

According to its mission statement, Loyola Marymount University is "institutionally committed to Roman Catholicism." However, some university policies are inconsistent with traditional Catholic teachings, and some policies that do align with Catholic teachings are not compatible with student…

Love, Simon Review

"Love, Simon" is a delightful twist on the classic high school romantic comedy and is the movie the LGBTQ+ community needed. Adapted from the young adult novel by Becky Albertalli titled "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda," director Greg Berlanti and screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac …

