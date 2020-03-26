On Wednesday, March 25 during a Zoom class session in the College of Business Administration, an unknown source "displayed repugnant racial content," according to a message sent out by the LMU Bias Incident Response Team (BIRT).
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Public Safety are all conducting investigations into the incident.
According to the New York Times, Zoom meetings are getting increasingly interrupted with graphic and inappropriate content as the number of users continues to rise during the pandemic.
To combat this, starting on Monday, March 30 there will be stricter security features enforced in LMU Zoom sessions to maintain a safe environment for students and staff, according to a message from ITS sent out earlier today.
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.