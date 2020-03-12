For the duration of the spring semester all athletic events will be canceled, according to an athletics update posted on March 12 at 7:21 p.m.
"The health and safety of our teams, coaches, fans and staff members remain our top priority," reads the message.
The teams affected by the change are baseball, rowing, men's and women's tennis, beach volleyball, softball and women's water polo.
The decision was made following the lead of the National Collegiate Athletics Association and West Coast Conference, according to the update. The cancellation is effective immediately.
The Loyolan will continue to update this story as it develops.
