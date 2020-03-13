12:56 p.m.: President Trump announced that he has waived interest on all federal student loan payments during the national coronavirus emergency.
________________________________________________________________
U.S. President Donald J. Trump declared a national emergency on March 13 as the country and world grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to CNN, there have been 1,920 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths in the U.S.
"We will overcome the threat of the coronavirus," said President Trump during the press conference.
It is unclear at this time if the University will continue operations.
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops.
