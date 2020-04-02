In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of further spread, the Class of 2020 undergraduate and law school commencement ceremonies have been postponed.
The graduation ceremonies that would originally take place in May will be moved to a time "when we can be together—on the Bluff with loved ones, with our faculty and with our staff—so that our entire community can be together to honor...our graduates with the splendor they deserve," according to a message from the Office of the President.
Virtual celebrations will take place on the original dates of commencement, but will not replace the in-person commencements. They will instead be in addition to pre-existing ceremonies.
Other universities have grappled with the issue of commencement. Yale, Stanford and University of California Los Angeles have all canceled their commencements, according to Forbes.
Similar to LMU, Harvard University has postponed their commencements and added virtual ceremonies.
Despite the changes, diplomas for eligible graduates will still be mailed out in June 2020.
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops.
