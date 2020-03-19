Effective Thursday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. residents in California are required to stay inside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to L.A.'s coronavirus website.
Some exceptions to the enforcement listed on the website are if residents need to go to the grocery store, medical appointments or the pharmacy.
According to an email sent out to community members, the University is "currently consulting with city and local officials to determine impacts and changes to the university’s services and plans."
Thursday, March 19, was the last day academic and administrative buildings on campus would be open, according to a community advisory for staff. Students living on campus are required to move out by March 22.
It is against the law to violate the "Safer at Home" order; punishments for violation are imprisonment or a fine.
The order is currently scheduled to continue through April 19, according to the website.
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops.
