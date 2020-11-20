In a letter from the Office of the President, the University announced its update on reopening plans for spring 2021.
Notable updates include:
The University will offer “nearly all spring courses virtually” with “limited in-person instructional components”
There will be no expansion in current student housing accommodations for the spring at this time
A review of currently-scheduled holidays for the spring semester is underway, with updates to come
This update comes on the tail of recent heightened pandemic-related restrictions across all of LA county in efforts to curb the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
President Snyder also announced the new virtual hub “Path to the Bluff”, which will feature information pertinent to the University’s reopening progress. This resource is available in addition to the COVID-19 Dashboard, which contains data on those who live, work or participate on campus, and LMU Together, a resource hub.
While the letter did acknowledge the influx of fundraising from this year’s Day of Giving and the $2.1 million raised in support of those in need of financial assistance as a result of the pandemic, there was no mention of a plan to distribute funds to students.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
