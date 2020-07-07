U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement on Monday regarding modifications made to temporary exemptions for international students through the Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).
International students studying at schools that have gone or will go completely online in the fall will not be issued visas. Students not enrolled at schools with in-person instruction are advised to “depart the country” or “[transfer] to a school with in-person instruction to remain lawful status.”
Schools with hybrid models of teaching (some in-person classes and some online) will have to verify that course loads of international students are not entirely online, and that they are taking the minimum amount of online classes.
New regulations will affect both incoming international first-year students and international students continuing their education in the U.S.
Thousands of college students in the country, both members of the international community and not, expressed outrage over the new modifications. A petition to the SEVP made by a student at the University of Rochester received over 212,000 signatures at the time of this publication.
Exactly how these new modifications will affect LMU’s own international student population of 924 students is unknown. LMU announced in a Community Advisory email last week that it will release updates about the fall reopening and its responsive measures by the end of this week.
On Tuesday, LMU released a statement via Twitter, Instagram stories and a Community Advisory email offering support for international students and claiming that the University is working to “pursue all available avenues to address [international students’] needs” in accordance with the new policy.
The Office for International Students & Scholars also released a statement on Instagram showing support for the international community and claiming that more information will be sent to the community once the office is able to determine the effects of the announcement.
Also on Tuesday, LMU International Admission and Outreach sent out a survey to international students to help further planning for the fall semester.
Amongst LMU students, a spreadsheet allowing international students to list classes that they now need to take in the fall in order to meet requirements to stay in the country gained traction. Non-international students can list classes that they can drop or switch to help any international student in need.
Jade Kinomoto, a rising junior marketing major, created the spreadsheet after fellow leaders in the LMU Asian Pacific Islander (API) community came together to find a way to help. Kinomoto says that the spreadsheet is modeled after one created by a UCLA student, and that she created the LMU-specific one to avoid an excess of traffic on the original spreadsheet.
“Though we aren't really sure how LMU will assist the international students, we wanted to be proactive and start coming up with some possible solutions,” shared Kinomoto, “The leaders in the API community want to make sure we can support each other and all LMU communities and students in any way that we can!”
The ASLMU Instagram account posted about the spreadsheet to their Instagram stories on Tuesday. ASLMU president Jack Palen and vice president Elsie Mayers also shared it, in addition to other resources, in a post on their separate Instagram account.
The Loyolan will be following this story as it develops.
