To keep the Lion community informed of the frequent changes and impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our University, below is a timeline of updated campus information.
June 2: LMU released a message in anticipation that some faculty and staff will need/want to work remotely during the fall semester and briefly outlined their plans to accommodate requests as feasibly as possible.
June 5: Administration sent out another announcement to elaborate on the University’s plans for the fall semester. In addition to a shifted class schedule to allow for social distancing, classes will be conducted in one of three ways: in-person, hybrid or entirely online.
May 27: Students received the outline for the fall 2020 semester in a message from the Provost. The message included a calendar with hybrid learning styles and enforced social distancing policies everywhere from the classroom to sporting events.
May 27: Faculty and staff were told in a community update to remain working from home through June 30 as campus continues to be closed to everyone except students living on campus, permanent residents and other faculty that received permission.
May 26: Effective May 31, 230 staff members will be furloughed with no clear return date. Furloughed staff are able to retain health care through the University and are eligible to file for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
May 22: Faculty and staff were made aware of potential changes to the fall semester calendar, including starting the year on August 31 and maintaining a subsequent 16 week-semester.
April 27: With the Safer at Home order in Los Angeles extended to May 15, sessions I and II for students expecting to take classes over the summer will be held entirely online.
April 28: Provost Poon released a message to the LMU community stating that hope to return to campus is high and that the administration is considering a wide variety of changes to be made to the academic calendar and campus spaces.
April 20: President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., released an announcement outlining the ways in which administration will be working to combat the effects of the pandemic, including pauses in hiring, capital projects, discretionary spending and more.
