Current Voting System
- Assigned polling places
- Only one day to vote
- Paper rosters
- Mail-in ballots do not provide postage
New Voting System (to be in place for the primary and general elections)
- Can vote at any new vote center
- 11-day voting period
- Electronic rosters
- 150 drop-off locations for absentee ballots and pre-paid postage for return envelopes
Information compiled by Cristobal Spielmann, asst. opinion editor via VSAP.lavote.net and LAist
