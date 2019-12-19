Trump sign

A Trump 2020 sign appears on the Bluff hours before the DNC democratic debate is set to begin. The sign has since been taken down.

Debate day at LMU is off to a partisan start, with a sign saying "TRUMP 2020" appearing below the LMU sign on the Bluff. The sign has been taken down with the debate merely hours away.

The Loyolan will be covering the debate all day. Join us on our social media (@LALoyolan) and our website for the latest updates. 

Jacob Cornblatt is a junior film, television, and media studies major who watches a movie every day. He enjoys laying in a hammock under a palm tree, longing for the suffocating humidity of Gaithersburg, MD.

(1) comment

Lisa

This is horrible! How could this happen at LMU???

Report Add Reply

