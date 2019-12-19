Today’s Democratic Debate, hosted at LMU’s Gersten Pavilion, starts at 5 p.m. PT. Here’s where to watch the debate:
PBS and CNN broadcasts
PBS and CNN/CNNgo apps
PBSNewsHour digital platforms
POLITICO’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter
You can also listen to the debate on Sirius XM Channels 116, 154, and 795.
Information from LMU and the Democratic Party’s Facebook.
