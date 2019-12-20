Who won the debate? Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Yang

Now that the DNC presidential debate is over, the Loyolan's opinion section discusses who won.
Pete Buttigieg: If any candidate won tonight, it was “the gay dude” from Mike Pence’s Indiana. While Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and businessman Andrew Yang might’ve had some standout moments, Pete was the only one to make this debate exciting by going after the big fish. He directly called out Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) hypocrisy over her attacks on his supposed connections with millionaire/billionaire donors in the evening's oft-talked about wine cave. In response to Warren’s usual populist diatribe, Buttigieg responded, “I am literally the only person on this stage who's not a millionaire or a billionaire. This is the problem issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass.” He managed to not only set himself apart from the pack, he brought down a fierce left-winger and kept up his image of a small-town mayor with big dreams. This quote alone firmly cemented Buttigieg as the top contender into the new year.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a sophomore environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
Amy Klobuchar: Tonight was a good night for Amy Klobuchar. As the candidate with the second most amount of talking time (only 30 seconds behind Bernie), Klobuchar was able to speak out and tackle some key issues with her middle-of-the-road sensibilities. While her most notable moment was her sparring match with Mayor Pete Buttigieg that ended with a snarky quip from Klobuchar, it shouldn’t outshine the progress she made appealing to voters. Klobuchar shone onstage, debuting a version of herself that seemed much more confident and capable of taking the nomination. She also gave substantial answers to the questions asked, specifically in response to an inquiry about President Trump’s impeachment trial. Klobuchar is notably one of the more moderate candidates, and while her polling numbers have been lackluster so far, she has given herself a chance to be the real moderate contender against the far-lefters in the field.
This is the opinion of Alyssa Story, a freshman film, television and media studies major from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
Andrew Yang: The overwhelming winners of the Democratic debate tonight were the candidates with the lower polling records, and Andrew Yang was perhaps the most memorable. For context, Yang was the last candidate to qualify for the debate, with four percent of the vote. Already from the first question Yang stood out when he responded to a question on impeachment by stating, “The more we act like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems, the more Americans lose trust that we can actually see what’s going on in our communities and solve those problems.” Especially considering that it is highly unlikely that Trump will be convicted in the Senate, it is important to show voters that democracy is not about attacking the current president — it is about taking action. Throughout the remainder of the debate, Yang gave candid, concise, and clever responses to the questions and demonstrated that he deserved a spot on the debate stage.
This is the opinion of Veronica Becker-Peral, a sophomore film and television production, history and computer science triple major from Pasadena, CA. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
