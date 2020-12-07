The best word to describe this year would be bleak. At the beginning of 2020, the possibilities seemed endless; yet our current situation feels less than cheerful. Days feel endless yet this semester has practically flown by with finals week just around the corner. A completely remote class schedule has disrupted the usual cycle of connection between peers. Part of being a young person is experiencing new things, including anxiety-inducing first dates.
The new normal of the pandemic is chatting over the phone or via video chat. Before the pandemic, there were a plethora of online dating options. With a rise in dating app popularity, eligible singles connected over screens to eventually meet in person. So what about now? The pandemic has placed another level of awkwardness on the first date: if I casually date am I a bad person?
A first date usually begins with small talk and getting to know the person across from you. This is no longer the case, instead, our main concern has transitioned to our potential partner's COVID-19 safety. In an interview with NPR, infectious disease specialist Dr. Joyce Sanchez explains that “even though it may feel uncomfortable to ask someone you just met about their daily whereabouts and activities, it’s essential for everyone’s health and well-being. You have to keep in mind that exposing yourself to a new partner doesn’t just affect you — the impact also extends to the people you live and work with as well as your community at large when you’re out and about.”
The pandemic has reached a peak in the number of new cases daily, with an utmost priority placed on limiting the spread and keeping one another safe. Being safe isn’t just wearing a mask in public places; more importantly, staying safe means limiting exposure to new germs. This includes hanging out with family and friends with who you do not interact within your daily life. So what about dating? Is there a safe way to get back out there and casually date?
What if you are not looking for a long-time partner and instead want to casually hook up with other people? The New York Times concluded that “while the new guidelines give people detailed advice about safer sex, many single people say it’s tough to imagine even getting to the point of having sex because of the limits imposed by social distancing and the challenges of trusting other people to take needed precautions.” Am I a bad person if I want to have a one-night stand amidst the pandemic? I don’t know if this question has a succinct answer. I think instead it depends on how much you prioritize health and safety.
This year has been all about adaptability, including how we date. If we want to go out on physical dates we need to be willing to compromise. This requires mask-wearing, social distancing and potential dates via Zoom. Although a lot of things feel out of whack, now is the time to get creative. If you live in a warmer climate, take advantage of outdoor dinner dates or walking in the park. Even if the weather isn’t on your side, you can spend time with someone over a video call with the plus side that you don’t have to fight over who pays the bill. And most importantly, do not force anything — be willing to meet your new partner half-way by spending meaningful time with one another in a safe way.
This is the opinion of Caroline Thoms, a sophomore English major from Chicago. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
