“We talk a lot about our right to freedom of expression, but we need to talk more about our responsibility to freedom of expression. We all want to be heard, but let's acknowledge the difference between speaking up with intention and speaking up for attention.”
“Sometimes they’ll say, ‘I went through this, but it’s nothing like what you went through.’ But I tell them that, if I drown in 60ft of water and you drown in 30ft, we both still drowned. You either know what it’s like to be publicly shamed or you don’t.”
“If I have learned anything it is that you cannot run away from who you are or from how you’ve been shaped by your experiences. Instead, you must integrate your past and present.”
All quotes via Bustle. https://www.bustle.com/p/11-powerful-monica-lewinsky-quotes-about-standing-up-speaking-out-moving-on-9846230
