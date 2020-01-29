μνθολογια [mythología], a student exhibition presented by four senior studio arts independent studies majors, Daví Cooper, Henry Cragg, Zoe Au and Cameron Strahn was held last week at the Thomas P. Kelly, Jr. Student Art Gallery and featured a collection of art that was inspired by a theme of mythology and fantasy.
Inspired by Guatemalan folklore and tradition, Daví Cooper created large murals with large textiles with a muted color scheme. Cooper created multiple illustrations depicting stories that were passed down in Latina/o families orally for generations. The aesthetic was tied in by distinctive textile patterns.
Cooper’s favorite piece in the gallery was the “Baile de Conquista.” The colorful piece depicts a dance that explains a battle between the Spanish and the first Mayan king to reject [the] Mayan religion and move towards Christianity. Cooper pointed out that the Mayan king in this story is often given European facial features, but has dark eyes to show that he’s still Mayan. In a way, the piece acts as a symbol of the culture moving in a different direction.
Also pulling inspiration from her cultural background as well as Greek and Norse mythology, Au made five digital illustrations, each featuring a different tale in a collection called “Pantheon.” Au began by designing the characters, beginning with the Champion, “a warrior devoted to a goddess … and then I started to develop ... a post-apocalyptic universe where she’s the chosen champion of her goddess and she goes on adventures to meet other champions and gods to rebuild and reform the Pantheon.” Her favorite piece, however, is “The Raven,” a digital illustration of a man in traditional Chinese garments with a white outline of a dragon behind him. According to Au, this piece allowed for her to revisit her cultural roots, visiting the stories that her grandparents knew as she learned about Chinese mythology and its characters.
Cragg also created five illustrations in a series, precisely stroking in each line with a single ink pen. One of his favorite pieces is “The Heavens,” the fifth and final piece of his collection. Most familiar with graphic, black and white printmaking and ink and pen drawing styles, Cragg strove to “instill certain emotions and feelings in the viewer by depicting uncomfortable and grotesque imagery.” In the pamphlet given out at the event, he noted that vulnerability and fear are two emotions that were commonly imbued into his artworks. However, Cragg encouraged the viewers to interpret the art as they will, because every aspect of each piece is intentional and placed with meaning.
Also using a black and white color scheme, Strahn created five drawings that were brought to life with realistic shading and strong attention to detail. Strahn’s art often has themes of fantasy and is inspired by the designs of warriors and undead characters from role-playing games and mythology. His favorite one was of a woman-snake hybrid displaying a severed head and a curved sword. By each illustration, he also added a mini-story that allows viewers to take a look into the world of the characters that he created.
These four independent studies major seniors selected this pathway rather than the classic studio arts pathways in order to have more flexibility and pursue more specialized aspects of the art world, according to Au. The gallery may have been open for only one evening, but it included a semester of tenuous, creative work and brought in the viewers into a fantastical world of myth and imagination of many forms.
