Sophomore psychology major Sean-Ryan Petersen is a full-time student and professional voice actor. He recently landed a role as Valentino, the half-brother of Victor in the Cartoon Network animated series “Victor and Valentino.” Last week, I got to ask him about his experiences as a voice actor and what advice he may have to offer others also pursuing a career in the arts.
Sammi Su (S.S.): I heard that you’ve recently landed a role in “Victor and Valentino.” Could you introduce us to your character?
Sean-Ryan Petersen (S.P.): Valentino is the half-brother of Victor. It’s a running joke in the studio how similar we are. Every episode, the writing gets a little more meshed with my humor ... The creator [of the show] plays Victor, and we’re always finding out about new stuff about each other.
S.S.: How did you get started in the industry?
S.P.: It was about 11 years ago. I was watching the Saturday morning cartoons, and I told my mom that I wanted to be a voice actor ... I got into the industry in my first year; I got a dub project for PBS called “Dive Olly Dive!” From there, I got a web series about Martha Stewart’s childhood, and I played her guy best friend named Kevin ... I got into the industry with the intent of being a voice actor, hopefully one day working for Cartoon Network as I do now.
S.S.: What’s the most exciting thing that you’ve experienced as a voice actor?
S.P.: Getting the [role of Valentino] for sure. It was a very abnormal, quick process by comparison to most main character castings … but besides that, it was [surreal to hear] that my 10-year goal … [of] working for the network [that] I’ve always wanted to work for on a new and original show that looked and seemed incredible … I don’t really know how to describe the feeling. I always felt happy randomly for the next two weeks … and it always brought a smile to my face whenever I [thought ]about it.
SS: What is the biggest challenge that you’ve faced in your time as a voice actor?
S.P.: You’re going to hear “no” a lot and that’s fine — that’s just how this industry is. You can’t get every job you audition for ... The biggest challenge is just making sure you know that … [and] are able to move past that. [If] you let every single time you’re told, "Oh sorry, we want a different direction," bog you down, you’re not going to be ready [when] that perfect role for you comes along.
SS: What is it like balancing schoolwork while playing such a major role in the show?
S.P.: It’s a delicate balance, but the good news is we work once a week, usually. I just have to make sure when I’m scheduling classes to not have anything on a Tuesday. Other than that, a lot of audition preparation … I actually manage [the schoolwork] very well I think.
S.S.: Do you have advice for aspiring voice actors?
S.P.: Always be willing to learn, but I think that applies to most industries. Specifically for this one, always be doing something, [whether it’s] going to a class [to expand your vocal range], watching TV, playing games or watching anime [to learn] voices and that’s how you get cast. You need to be diverse and you need to be able to play any range of characters from a dragon that has the voice of a mouse to a mouse that sounds like a dragon.
“Victor and Valentino” is available to watch for free on www.cartoonnetwork.com/video/victor-and-valentino/. The show will return to finish its second season in March, so stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.