In a heartfelt letter to Dean of LMU's College of Communications and Fine Arts Bryant Alexander and professor Michele Hammers, senior communication studies major Alexandria Cardwell wrote, “I urge whoever is reading this to reconsider the cancellation of Beyond the Selfie at Loyola Marymount, it changed the course of my education in the best way possible and I cannot express this fact enough.”
IDAP 398: Beyond the Selfie and IDAP 398: Instagram & Beyond were two courses offered through the communication and fine arts (CFA) department taught by professor Paul Colin. The Interdisciplinary Applied Programs (IDAP) are classes meant to help CFA students develop skills in ethics and public relations.
Beyond the Selfie and Instagram & Beyond were two popular courses that were meant to “explore the impact of the selfie phenomenon through the reading of selected critical texts that examine the issue through sociological, aesthetic and ethical lenses” and “take a hard look at how self-expression is both well-served and exploited in the daily creation and dissemination of millions of pictures and videos around the world,” according to their respective syllabi.
With the exception of the first semester that they were taught, Colin had overflowing classes and waitlists. He told the Loyolan that student evaluations praised him and his class. Athletic and academic advisors alike were suggesting to their students that they take this class because of the positive feedback.
However, with no warning, professor Colin was notified by Hammers that after three years, his two courses would no longer be offered. Colin said, “My feeling is, if they are canceled for the fall, they’re canceled, man. They’re gone.”
Colin says he was told that CFA changes their course selection to “best meet the evolving needs of our students,” which was interesting to him because he felt that his courses were loved and offered a lot of valuable skills to the students who took them.
When grading the final exams for this course, professor Colin was brought to tears. “I’m just realizing how broad of a scope we covered.” They talked about everything from self-portraits and paintings in the 16th century to how Kim Kardashian presents herself through blackface on social media.
In a statement from Alexander, he explained the reasoning for the cancelation of this course. He noted that colleges “periodically go through assessment of both academic and/or financial factors to optimize the quality of programs.” IDAP is one of these programs under assessment and noted that “a range of courses are impacted” while “some are appropriately retained as they contribute to a major or minor in the college.”
Professor Colin and his students have now been left guessing as to what the ramifications of the canceled courses are. Students have expressed anger, frustration and grief in response to this news. One student who feels passionate about the cancelation is Kathleen Leslie, a senior communication studies major who had taken both Beyond the Selfie and Instagram & Beyond. She said, “What I loved so much about professor Colin’s class was the intersection between history, technology and culture,” something that she doesn’t believe that she gets from other CFA classes.
She noted that this class indeed does meet the ever-changing needs of students, something that the deans of CFA believed this course did not have. Leslie explained, “To me, this class was extremely foundational for anyone who wants to go into social media marketing or business. As we move towards a more innovative future, we know how important social media marketing is. I think it’s really important for students to learn the concepts that play into this area.”
Sierra Marshall, a junior psychology major, echoed a similar disappointment in the cancelation. She, like Leslie, has also taken both of professor Colin’s classes because he became “one of [her] favorite professors” and has recommended them to her friends on campus. Marshall said, “Getting the opportunity to learn about the importance of selfies and social media is really refreshing.”
Colin says that he feels short-changed in the cancelation of his classes. He explained, “Yeah, they have the syllabi for my courses, but they really didn’t know what the courses were about.” He says that this was the first and last time that he has heard about any issues with his course. After writing the syllabi himself and approving them with his old boss, professor Dean Scheibel, and the provost, he never had any complaints or problems brought up to him.
Colin asked to have his course observed by Scheibel in the first semester that it was taught, but he was never asked by the University to give his assessment. They also never requested anyone to observe his courses over the three years that it was taught. “They were never interested, it seems,” he said.
In a moment of vulnerability he explained, “I have no power over what the University decides to do, but I can register my disappointment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.