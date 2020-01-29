Celebrated Mexican artist Betsabeé Romero opened her exhibition entitled "Caravan" at the Laband Art Gallery on Saturday. She has collaborated with two of LMU’s School of Film and Television faculty members, José García-Moreno and David Garden, to present this installation with a focus on migration. I had the chance to sit down with her the day before the opening of "Caravan" to ask about her journey as an artist.
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): How did you become involved with LMU?
Betsabeé Romero (B.R.): California [is] the first state where I began my work on [migration and borders] more than 20 years ago. I’ve been in contact with José García, [who I first met at] university in Mexico.
F.B.: Have you always known that you wanted to be an artist?
B.R.: I wanted to study philosophy, but since my childhood, I was close to art. I learned [about issues important to me through] hearing music or reading a novel or watching or painting. Little by little, after being in the university studying communications … I wanted to produce things [so] I studied art afterward.
F.B.: Do you have any favorite artists or people who have influenced your artwork?
B.R.: I’ve had many in many periods of my life. Any time I’m sad or any time I want to think on any problem, I look at my art books and, of course, I have my very close friends. In Mexico, I have my preferred artists … of course I admire Frida Kahlo.
F.B.: How have your experiences influenced your work?
B.R.: I’m happy about getting in contact with students [and being part of] communities. When I feel that the young public is close to my work and maybe get some knowledge … I’m [inspired by] this communication between generations.
F.B.: What is your creative process typically like?
B.R.: I’m very systematic with discipline. I think that the artist has to be in contact [with] reality. You have to read a lot, you have to see a lot of films, you have to read newspapers … to keep the curiosity that you have when you are a child and continue asking questions. [You must] work a lot in your archives — your own archives of images. It becomes a methodology of reading and writing about reality.
F.B.: Can you tell me more about the different materials you incorporate into your art?
B.R.: I want to recycle not only trash, and not only in a material way, but in a metaphorical way. So I recycled the tires [in the exhibit] because I think we have to recycle our idea of mobility in this moment and we need to think about how vehicles must be used in metaphorical ways. I work in collaboration with the great masters of [Mexican] handcraft.
F.B.: Is there anything you hope people take away after visiting the exhibit?
B.R.: I always want to dignify the value of Mexican culture — how it is rich and powerful, not only because the colors and the handcraft, but because we have a history of art [which is] very long, very deep and very interesting.
