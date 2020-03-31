For the first remote Lion Street Style, I contacted Olivia Le Penske, a sophomore marketing major from Hingham, Massachusetts. Although fashion may seem trivial in such a stressful time as this, focusing on something positive, even for a few minutes, might spark joy. Read below for a pleasant break from the onslaught of disheartening news.
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): What does fashion mean to you?
Olivia Le Penske (O.L.): Fashion is my form of creative outlet that I can illustrate daily. When I dress up, it isn’t about impressing others or getting compliments, it’s about feeling my best and most confident. Growing up, fashion and my personal style has been something that has … differentiated me from my peers, allowing me to showcase my individuality and true personality. Fashion is a form of art that everyone has the chance of being a part of and can be seen in all different shapes, colors, materials, textures and styles.
F.B.: How would you describe your style?
O.L.: I would describe my style as more of a street style with [girly] accents. I love wide, bootcut jeans, leather, sneakers, hats and oversized jackets, but [I] like mixing it with feminine accents. For example, I would mix a printed summer dress with a leather jacket and sneakers. I think the two different styles compliment each other. Also, in general, I am super simple when it comes to fashion and I like mainly sticking with neutral tones.
F.B.: Where are your favorite places to shop?
O.L.: My favorite places to shop are Urban Outfitters and Revice for jeans, Princess Polly and Isabel's Cabinet for dresses and I love Aritzia ... for their loungewear. I also love Zara, but it can be a hit or miss. Honestly, lately I have been finding a lot of hidden gems in the Instagram [advertisements], so don’t sleep on them.
F.B.: Where do you find inspiration? Do you have style icons?
O.L.: I find inspiration in literally everyone. At LMU especially, I think a lot of people have a really great sense of style and enjoy dressing up for class, so I really like taking inspiration from people at school. Also, I find a lot of inspiration from social media accounts like @weworewhat, @laurenelizabeth and @rosacrespo. My style icons would have to be Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Romee Strijd and Hailey Bieber.
F.B.: What is the most special piece in your closet?
O.L.: The most special piece in my closet is probably my senior prom dress. It is sky blue and has [floral] detailing that flows to the bottom of the dress into an elegant train. It was definitely a showstopper and made me feel so confident and beautiful.
F.B.: Are you following any current trends?
O.L.: One of the trends I have been loving is mixing nudes to have a complete neutral outfit. Also, I have been loving bootcut [wide leg] pants, cropped knit cardigans, zebra print and wearing chunky boots with feminine dresses. In terms of accessories, I love the current trends of chunky gold hoops, small [1990s style] purses, bucket hats and an occasional headband. Nevertheless, I usually don’t wear specific items because they are “trendy,” I just wear whatever I want because I like it and feel confident in it.
F.B.: What trend would you never be willing to wear?
O.L.: I would never be willing to wear the biker short trend because I don’t think they are flattering on me and … they are pretty strange-looking.
F.B.: Are you still dressing up during this period of isolation?
O.L.: In quarantine, I have not really been dressing up. The most changing I have been doing has been to change out of my pajamas or to put on workout clothes. I put on jeans a couple of days ago to go for a drive with my sister and it felt so good to feel like me again, so maybe I’ll try and do it more often.
