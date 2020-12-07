With a cup of hot chocolate in hand, Christmas cookies in the oven and the Christmas tree lighting up the house, the only thing left to do is to relax and put on a holiday movie. But there are so many options — how will you choose which one to watch?
Christmas movies are essential to the holiday season. And it seems like everyone has their personal favorite that they either grew up watching or recently discovered. Many people favor the classics like “The Polar Express” or “Elf” while others have grown accustomed to the flurry of Christmas content Netflix puts out for the month of December with movies like “Holidate” or “The Princess Switch.”
In an effort to keep the classic Christmas movies classics, here is a list of infamous films that are sprinkled with nostalgia and must be watched at least one time this holiday season.
If you are in the mood to be transported to your elementary school classroom, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is the perfect movie to do this is the way to go. Follow all of the Peanuts characters as they embark on their holiday adventures. With the built-in nostalgia and lovable characters, each scene keeps the watchers enthralled. Not to mention the extremely catchy and homegrown music that truly completes the movie.
Another classic that is essential to the feeling of nostalgia is the original version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” With adorable reindeer and the classic portrayal of Santa Claus, the movie feels like home during the holidays. This is the type of movie that almost everyone watched as a kid and loved it. It follows Rudolph who is the only reindeer with a red nose and his journey to acceptance. Even as people get older, it is important to come back and rewatch this heartwarming Christmas classic. With the endearing stop motion and vital Christmas characters, the story of Rudolph and his red nose is one that needs to be heard every year.
In the age of constant remakes and lack of originality in almost every type of media, the live-action adaptation of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” with Jim Carrey is an exemption from this. The Christmas-hating Grinch attempts to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville and has a change of heart. “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” is yet another heartwarming story that is quite comical and entertaining. The Grinch and his dog Max are guaranteed to have you and all of your loved ones laughing.
But, in my opinion, the best nostalgic Christmas movie is “Unaccompanied Minors.” When I was a kid, my little brother and I always sat down to watch what I like to call the best underrated Christmas movie and maybe even my personal favorite. It follows a bunch of teens who are traveling for the holidays and get stuck in an airport on Christmas. This movie is full of comedic moments and almost makes you wish you spent your Christmas as a 13-year-old in an airport with no parents. Because of all the different storylines and fun characters that the movie follows, it is hardly easy to instantly love the movie. It is one of those movies that I will never forget because it reminds me of being a kid on Christmas. Revisiting this movie is something that I always look forward to because of the personal link I have with it.
Any December night can be made memorable with a nostalgic Christmas movie. So if you are bored of the reoccurring Christmas Rom-Com that comes out every year, make an effort to return to the classics. The Christmas movies that you watched growing up will always make for a fun and festive watch party.
