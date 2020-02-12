With all eyes on the Oscars last weekend, acclaimed movie directors, singers and actors made Academy history. Below is a list of the many memorable moments that happened at the awards ceremony.
5. Presenters
One of the best parts about watching the Oscars is the award presenters who introduce the nominees to the crowd and announce the winner of each category. Some of the presenting duos stood out from the rest for both good and bad reasons. One of these presenting duos was Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who dressed up as their characters from the live-action adaptation "Cats" to present the nominees for Best Visual Effects. The two took a jab at their film and made the audience laugh by saying, “nobody knows, better than us, the importance of good visual effects.” It was both a funny and cringe-worthy moment.
Maya Rudolph and Kristin Wiig also made the audience laugh while presenting for both Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The two displayed their wide range of acting skill for the Academy by pretending to be upset and later getting choked up about the nominees in the Best Production Design category. Later, while presenting for Best Costume Design, the two sang songs related to different apparel like “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” and “The Thong Song.”
4. Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel took the stage at the Oscars to perform the hit song “Into the Unknown” from the "Frozen II" soundtrack. Idina Menzel voices one of the main characters, Elsa. However, audiences didn’t just get one Elsa — nine other Elsas from around the world joined Menzel in her performance. Joining Menzel, in order of appearance, were Takako Matsu (Japanese voice), Kasia Łaska (Polish voice), Gam Wichayanee (Thai voice), Gisela (Castilian voice), Willemijn Verkaik (German voice), Lisa Stokke (Norwegian voice), Anna Buturlina (Russian voice), Carmen Sarahí (Spanish voice) and Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Danish voice). Also joining the performance was Aurora, a Norwegian singer-songwriter who provided the voice of the North Wind Spirit. All of the women sang in their own language and came together at the end for a big and powerful finish.
At the award show, Billie Eilish made her Oscar debut by singing for the Oscars In Memoriam section of the show. She sang “Yesterday” by The Beatles and was accompanied by her brother Finneas O’Connell on the piano. The Memoriam paid tribute to those in the film industry who have passed away recently including actors, filmmakers and craftsmen. This year, professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2018, was included. Eilish’s beautiful and soothing voice allowed for a moment of peace at the Oscars for people to mourn, reflect and remember those we lost this past year.
Janelle Monae opened the Oscars with an amazing performance. She started on a recreated set of the show "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" and reenacted the iconic opening while she sang “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” She then transitioned into belting out her song, “Come Alive,” joined by costumed dancers from iconic films from this past year. These films included some snubbed ones like "Midsommar" and "Us." Both films reference the lack of nominations of female and African American directors. Monae sang that “It’s time to come alive, because the Oscars is so white!” She ended her performance by stating she is a proud black, queer artist telling stories and wished everyone a happy Black History Month.
1. Parasite
"Parasite" took home four Oscars this past Sunday and made history by becoming not only the first non-English international film to win the Best Picture, but also the first South Korean film to be nominated for the Oscars. The film also took home Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. As "Parasite" Director Bong Joon Ho said at his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best International Film, "once you overcome the one-inch barrier of subtitles you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."
