Over 1 billion people celebrate Chinese New Year and among them are LMU students. This year's Lunar New Year celebration involved LMU Athletics, Asian Pacific Student Services (APSS), Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS), several Asian Pacific Islander (API) organizations and Residence Hall Association (RHA) working together to host an array of activities for students to enjoy. One of the first events was a dumpling making workshop hosted at the International House on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4-5:30 p.m. During the event students got to enjoy free food, learn about Chinese culture, relax and enjoy time with friends.
Michael Yang is a junior psychology major who helped prepare the food for the event. He talked about how many of these APSS events are fun and “[provide] a great opportunity to learn [about] Chinese culture.” While discussing what he enjoys most about these events," he stated. “Most people have not had the experience to make dumplings before. I think it’s a cool experience for the LMU community.” He also added dumplings are “also one of my favorite Chinese food[s].”
One of the new dumpling makers, sophomore history major Matthew Ruggles, talked about his experience at the event. He said "it was a lot of fun, and it was something he had never done before." One of the things he emphasized was that although dumplings look very simple, making dumplings is harder than you think.
When describing some of the ingredients used for making dumplings, Ruggles said. “Dumpling wrappers feel like a pastry dough; the circular part feels firm. Then when it’s wet it feels very squishy and soft. You really feel the flour and it’s a very smooth feeling.” In regards to dumpling folding, “you are supposed to fold them in and twist when you close it. Or you could seal it up, but it’s not as authentic.”
Ashley Thi, a sophomore accounting and marketing double major, was helping out with cooking the dumplings. Discussing a trick for making dumplings, Thi mentioned “making sure the dumpling is sealed all the way around so it doesn’t burst,” is the key to making a good dumpling. That way, she said, it cooks properly inside the wrapper. When asked about the significance of dumplings in Chinese culture, she said, dumplings allow families to spend time together and celebrate with good food.
In addition, dumplings have been around for over 1,000 years in Chinese culture. Thi also said she enjoyed how these events encourage people to come together and explore international cultures and traditions.
Laurel Mooney, a senior psychology major who attended the event, said her favorite part is being able to connect with friends. She said events like these are “always a good reset button, and a way to relax and get away from the busyness of being a college student.”
All in all, the event was quite relaxed with plenty of tasty dumplings and Chinese food to go around.
This is the opinion of Michael Carandang, a freshman computer science major from San Diego, California. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email ssu@theloyolan.com.
