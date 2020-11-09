The scent of the ocean in the air. A trendy wooden interior. Millennials at every table. And of course, a brunch menu that does not disappoint. Playa Provisions is a beachside restaurant located only 10 minutes from campus in Playa Del Rey. If you are looking for a cute and delicious brunch spot near the beach, Playa Provisions is the place.
I have never been the type of person to seek out trendy brunch places, but growing up in LA, it was a hard culture to avoid. Throughout high school, it seemed like every friend wanted to go to an over-priced brunch on Sunset at some random rooftop restaurant. It was a culture that I came to enjoy. But with COVID-19, I couldn’t remember the last time I attended a celebratory brunch. It seemed like brunch missed me just as much, as a friend and I coincidentally pulled up to Playa Provisions on a late Sunday afternoon at the same time.
Upon entering Playa Provisions, we were greeted with a cute stand that sells candles, pens and planners. To the right was an entire coffee shop attached to the restaurant. With the stand of beach scented candles and a perfectly curated coffee shop, it was clear that I found an underrated brunch spot.
After checking in with the host, we were seated almost immediately. They had plenty of outdoor seating set up all around the restaurant. There were more secluded tables on the side of the restaurant and a main seating area that had an open roof with plexiglass-guarded tables. This main outdoor dining room was filled with fire pits and socially-distanced tables that seated brunch-loving millennials. Every waiter was wearing a mask and a face shield.
Once seated, we had to scan a QR code to view the brunch menu. It ranged from cinnamon rolls to seafood dishes and breakfast foods to an assortment of sandwiches priced from $8 to $30. I decided to go with the chicken and brie sandwich and my friend went for the fish tacos.
As I saw the platter of fish tacos and my sandwich approach our table, I knew we were in for a good meal. The presentation of our food was almost formulated to be promoted on Instagram. The bread of my sandwich was perfectly brown, and the fish tacos were arranged impeccably. It was hard not to get lost in the presentation.
The chicken, brie and pesto in my sandwich all paired together very nicely. The brie basically melted in my mouth with each bite. There was a hint of a cashew coming from the pesto which only enhanced the experience. This sandwich wasn’t the first of its kind, but it was delicious.
The fish tacos were a different story. With the choice of fried or grilled, my friend went with one of each and ended up preferring the grilled fish. The fish was a beautiful golden brown that seemed to take in the light. Served in a corn tortilla, the fish was accompanied by colorful scallion slaw and lemon dressing. The factor that really made the taco stand out was the sauce. It was a bright red spicy sauce with a little zest that complimented the flavors already in the taco.
Both of our entrees were around $30 which is quite typical for this type of LA brunch. Overall, I was satisfied with my dining experience at Playa Provisions. They created a colorful and woodsy atmosphere that I had missed from other LA restaurants. If you are craving an LA brunch, pay a visit to Playa Provisions, open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.
