From homelessness to fashion waste, student groups within LMU’s marketing program – the M-School – are tackling prevalent social justice topics within the Los Angeles community to enact positive change.
Established in 2012, the M-School is a two-year program for upperclassmen interested in hands-on marketing experience under the guidance of industry professionals. Once accepted into the program, students first take The New World of Branding & Advertising, where the cohort is split into 12 groups to create full-scale marketing campaigns for one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
As the project adapted to an online platform this year, some groups used the COVID-19 pandemic as inspiration. One group in particular – Comfort Canvas – focusing on the pandemic’s effect on the Los Angeles homeless population. They are tackling this issue by donating an art therapy kit to a support organization that addresses this issue for every art kit sold.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homeless shelters are no longer offering group-oriented mental health services. Consequently, homeless individuals are experiencing unprecedented issues with loneliness and mental illnesses,” said junior marketing and AIMS major Claudia Gusti, one of the students behind Comfort Canvas.
For just $10.99, the kits include a paint set, three paint brushes, a canvas and five colors of paint. For each kit sold on their website, another will be donated to Dolores Mission or The Midnight Mission homeless shelters. Just two weeks after their launch, the art kits were completely sold out, giving many a connection to creativity.
“The value of self-guided art therapy cannot be understated. It is a practice that is not present in these facilities and one that should be and can be. It’s scientifically proven that art therapy can help people dealing with addictions, lowers stress levels, activates reward pathways and induce mindfulness in people,” said senior marketing major Juan Montenegro, another member of the team.
Comfort Canvas was not the only group to use small kits in an attempt to positively impact mental health, as TLC Package had a similar objective. For $15 each, the packages include originally designed postcards, stamps, a journal and a handwritten message.
“We realized that many students lost access to therapy and other self-help resources with the shift to virtual classes. Therefore, we built a website to provide additional resources like coloring pages, recipes, and meditation exercises,” said team member and junior marketing major Joey Cuevas.
Although the packages are aimed at helping college students take a break from electronics to focus on their mental health, 100% of the proceeds go to the Safe Place for Homeless Youth.
“We didn’t want to just raise awareness, we also wanted to take action. Many people are already aware of mental health but not many people are actively doing something about it,” said junior computer science major Catlin Colina.
Following a wave of initiatives that seek to prioritize action over awareness, Chii Internships offers resources for college students to get their dream internships without prior work experience.
“An issue we noticed was that many students were struggling with how they can land an internship without any prior experience. Throughout our website, we outline various ways that students can obtain knowledge rather than just having a traditional internship/job,” said senior marketing major Joanna Colasanto.
The Chii team has utilized social media to connect with students during the pandemic and emphasizes the impossible cycle of needing the experience to get an internship but also needing an internship to get experience. On their website, students can find opportunities and resources to acquire their goals.
“We also record podcasts with recruiters, recent graduates, and professionals and post them on Spotify and our website to let students listen to conversations about what recruiters look for, advice for landing an interview, and the gateway of opportunities that internships provide,” said junior marketing and accounting major Victoria French.
Similarly, the Patchwork Project hopes to educate its intended audiences on the negative effects of fast fashion. The project has two initiatives, Real Cost and One More Season.
“The first phase works to educate consumers on the ‘real cost’ of clothes: their environmental cost. We put this in terms that are easy to understand, such as your pair of jeans costs 5 hot tubs worth of water,” said junior political science major Kendall Colletti. “Phase two aims to inspire people to keep their clothes for ‘one more season’. We provide DIY tutorials and other tips to help people wear their clothes longer.”
To spread the word on their brand, the team has created an informational website and also posts fun DIY videos to their TikTok account. After sharing content on TikTok, they’ve seen an increase in engagement as some of their followers use their DIY suggestions in their own closets.
“We had a stand at the Westwood Farmers’ Market as well, in which we were able to discuss our project in person and really connect with others who resonated with our mission. We received a lot of support there and made many connections within the LA fashion community,” said Colletti.
In addition to these causes, other groups have created amazing objectives in hopes to enact social change. Ride Seventy Five works to break the negative stigma around public transportation in Los Angeles using informative social media graphics. Another group called TrashTalk, which features the Loyolan’s own Life & Arts editor Sammi Su, educates users on living sustainably to limit our carbon footprint.
