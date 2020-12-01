As the only female junior recording arts major, Athena Wright has combined her passion for both R&B and pop to create her own unique style, releasing five new singles in the past year. Known by her ironic stage name Athena Wrong, Wright's musical talents are on the rise.
Singing on her older brother Britten’s homemade tracks since childhood, Wright learned to make music firsthand, which eventually led her to create her own tunes.
“As a young kid, I learned that you can make your own music too, you don’t just have to sing covers,” said Wright. “Towards the end of my high school career, my brother Britten, who’s also an artist, and our family friend, Will Was, would help me create my own music.”
After watching her brother and family friend produce their own beats, Wright strived to learn more about music production, influencing her to take classes at a local community college. Utilizing this newfound knowledge of recording technology, she took her skills outside the classroom to produce new projects and expand her resume.
“It was like my brother Britten and Will that would help me and knew everything, and I realized I should probably know some stuff too,” said Wright. “I really liked doing those projects and then I used them to get into LMU, so if it weren’t for that class, I don’t think I would’ve gotten into LMU.”
Once accepted into LMU’s selective recording arts program, Wright had a whole new set of obstacles to tackle. With only 20 students in her year, Wright is the only female junior.
“Going into it I was really scared because just like learning a new thing can be intimidating and overwhelming,” said Wright. “It’s a small major and I feel like a lot of people that got into the major were more knowledgeable than me, but I’m okay with that because they like helping me out by implementing their knowledge. That’s been a really good experience for me.”
Although a bit overwhelming at first, Wright adapted to her new atmosphere and has learned the ins and outs of recording arts from both her professors and peers. With 13 published songs, she has mixed R&B and pop to create a unique sound to accompany her original songwriting. Over the summer, Wright released a single each week for one month straight — a unique marketing tactic for a young artist.
“I had come out with an EP prior, but I wanted to try out some more R&B type sounds and I didn’t really want to work on a project yet. I just wanted to bust out music for people to be like oh, next song, another song, another song,” said Wright. “It was very carefree; it wasn’t strategic like an album or EP is.”
With a carefree attitude and a passion for recording, Wright often collaborates with her creative friends and family to elevate her projects. The music video for her most recent single, “Sneaky Link”, will be created entirely by friends she has met through LMU.
“I wanted to use or incorporate all people and friends from LMU within this project, so I have Carlos Ramirez directing and doing all the video. I had my friends do my nails and I’m having a girlfriend do my hair,” said Wright.
Wright's music video will premiere in mid-December, but the song is available now on all major streaming platforms.
