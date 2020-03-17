With classes moved online and public places now taboo, you may find yourself stuck in the confines of your home. As people around the world self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, many may struggle to stay busy or relax during this stressful time. From the laid-back surf vibes of Surfaces to the acoustic stylings of Jordy Searcy, this playlist may offer a distraction after you’ve run out of TV shows to binge.
“Sunday Best" – Surfaces
“Love & War in Your Twenties” – Jordy Searcy
“Tracks” – Josh Urich
“Heaven Falls / Fall on Me” – Surfaces
“Do You Wanna Do Nothing with Me?” – Lawrence
“Sunflower, Vol. 6” – Harry Styles
“Rosie” – John Mayer
“For Life (Take You out, Treat You Right)” – Stephen Day
“There May Be No End” – Jon Swift
“Best Friend” – Rex Orange County
