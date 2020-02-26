The idea of trying to "make it on your own" in the infamously cutthroat music industry can be intimidating. LMU’s Music Industry Student Organization (MISO) aims to help students bridge the gap between the college world and the music world. Where do you start? Who do you talk to? Is it worth it to leave the security of a corporate job? These are the kinds of questions that the panel "Industry Sessions: DIY in the Music Industry" attempted to answer this past week. The event, which took place on Feb. 19 in Seaver Hall, was put on by the House of Blues Music Forward Organization in collaboration with MISO. Panelists included Angela Jollivette, Brian Frank, Celia Rollon, Silvia Carluccio and Jeanne Coppola. These five were all industry leaders who took unconventional career paths.
The discussion was centered around entrepreneurship and was mediated by MISO co-founder and co-president senior marketing major Morgan Burroughs. Burroughs started MISO in 2019 along with senior marketing major Lily Catrone.
Burroughs asked panelist Celina Rollon, a tour manager at Rollon Entertainment, about her experience as a female leader in the music industry. “When I first started tour managing, there were no female tour managers,” she began. "[But] the more and more we don’t have fear, the more it is accepted. People can smell fear, and they pick up on it, so don’t let them." Rollon, who began her music career at the young age of 19, emphasized the importance of not being afraid to challenge stereotypes.
Angela Jollivette, a DJ and founder of Moonbaby Media, chimed in about her own experiences as a female DJ in a male-dominated field. Jollivette believes that being a woman was an advantage since there were not many female DJs when she entered the scene. This set her apart in a positive way.
The panelists also discussed the job security that comes with a corporate job, as we all know the entertainment industry is a daunting pursuit. “What you gain from being part of a larger organization is that there is an existing structure for you to plug into,” said Brian Frank, owner of BFrank Management.
That being said, there are many benefits to pursuing a solo career. “As an artist manager, what is important to me is who the artist is, what are they doing, who their audience [is] and what their audience [is] doing,” said Frank. He also emphasized how important it is to find someone who doesn’t fall for trends.
Jeanne Coppola, asst. director of crew and marketing for Sofar Sounds, stressed the importance of asking yourself if what you're pursuing is "something you want to do, and that it's not because that’s what you saw and that’s what you're copying."
This is not the first successful event MISO has put on this year. On Feb. 11, the organization hosted a networking event in The Hill that was followed by an open mic. Coral Hernandez, a senior marketing major, commented on what she learned from the Industry Sessions panel. For Hernandez, her favorite part of the event was getting to hear everyone’s personal stories. Her main takeaway from the event was to “stay focused and keep going."
On March 29, MISO will host a free benefit concert in the Bird Nest from noon to 5 p.m. Performers include Sister Gemini, Leo Dolan, Tiffany Day, thom.ko, Ruby Red, Maeve Kelley, Kidd Waff and Bygone. The proceeds will be donated to Heal the Bay, which protects California's Santa Monica Bay.
