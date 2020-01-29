This past Sunday, the LMU Sinatra Opera Workshop teamed up with the L.A. Contemporary Dance Company (LACDC) to perform at LMU’s 21st Annual Concerts of Music for Children. Throughout the performance, children were giggling at the songs and antics exhibited by the performers.
At intermission, the Obillo family, consisting of Dennis Obillo ('02), his wife Lisa Obillo and their two children, Kathleen and Declan, talked about their favorite moments of the concert. Kathleen, an aspiring violinist, said she enjoyed Ken Aiso's violin performance. Declan said he liked pianist Valeria Morgovskaya. However, they both enjoyed the jolly dance and musical performance “Three’s a Crowd," which is about two parents trying to keep up with their three babies.
Lisa commented that the “music department is doing a great job. The first section was just the right length for their [children’s] attention span.” Dennis thought the music department did a good job keeping the atmosphere relaxed. Dennis wished that they knew about the concert sooner because they loved it.
The concert attracted people of all ages and all nationalities. Two attendees even came from as far as Changshan, China. Shandong Zhou, who goes by Alan, is a visiting graduate international student. He listened to the concert with his son Bobby. When Bobby was asked if he enjoyed the music, he answered with a resounding “No, I don’t like music.” However, he still “liked the concert because it was really fun.”
Megan Masson, a senior music major, talked about her experience at the concert. “This is my favorite concert to perform every year. I don’t feel nervous, because everybody is just there to have a good time." According to Masson, the children's music pieces were difficult because they needed careful cooperation between the singer and the guitarist. Masson also said she felt many people are more appreciative of the children’s concert, because “it’s really difficult to get live music for free, especially classical music. It's really cool that the opera workshop will fund something like this for the community.”
After the show, Ashley Newby and her daughter, Lillianna Newby, talked about their favorite performance, "The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant." Lillianna, an aspiring violinist, said she loved the performance, because they acted out the story with the music.
The event was about an hour and a half long with a total of two performances at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It was free and open to the Los Angeles community. Both shows that afternoon were packed with plenty of energetic children who enjoyed the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.