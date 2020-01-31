Miller's first posthumous album was released on Jan. 17 after being completed by producer John Brion. The rapper, who died at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018, had not finished the record at the time of his death. Producer and friend Jon Brion took the past two years to finish the words Miller was unable to.
Many LMU students shared to their Instagram stories the post Miller’s family uploaded to his old account, which announced the release of the album. Despite the different turn this album has taken compared to his previous music, it has been generally well-received on campus. “I always listen to [Circles] when I’m driving alone at 3 a.m. It’s so vibey,” said Joe Sandbach, a sophomore management major.
While the lyrics in his earlier album, "Swimming," were often introspective and emotional, Miller seamlessly floats from blues to rap and back again. With only a short listen to his vocals and lyrics on the tracks, you hear a young man fighting internal battles and struggling to escape his own head. Every song in the release has a kind of cadence that carries you from beginning to end.
However, "Circles" is powerful because of its raw emotion and spirituality, which makes it sound almost like he’s serenading us from above. The perfect counterpart to Swimming, which opened at No. 3 on the Billboard album chart at the time of its release, Miller leaves us with a completed loop to the soundtrack of his life. He sings through his desire to break the cycle of his hurt, a way out of this circle. It is fitting that his final performance is one of totality. Mac Miller’s "Circles" succeeds as an elegant and powerful work of art, the closest we can get to a resolution on his final thoughts.
Circles isn’t as much rap as his previous discography, but it is a work of musical art and one that sends an important message. With emotionally packed lyrics that reflect mental health and struggles with sobriety, Miller hums and sings over slow melodies, while shedding light on an issue most rappers brag about. I find it powerful how a celebrity like him is so open with his audience about what’s going on in his private life, the conversation on mental health being something none of us should be ashamed of. “I think his album was an emotional journey. Feeling what he was feeling through his rough times, he still left the world with positivity,” said freshman communications major Erin Goodyear.
The first and titular song on the album sounds almost like a lullaby, and just as our eyes are closing, “Complicated” begins with a lo-fi piano-riff. “Good News” starts with an uplifting, guitar-picking melody where Miller sings “I spent the whole day in my head/Do a little spring cleanin’.” Here, Miller finds beauty and tranquility in allowing himself the time to experience his own thoughts. Though not a full-fledged rap album in the least, “Hand Me Downs” comes as the closest track to it. The sixth song on Circles, “Everybody,” opens up with Miller meditating on the circle of life that we all dance around.
“Mac Miller’s album is awesome. It’s crazy to have seen his change and development as an artist, and I appreciate and miss him,” said JP Tamayo, a junior economics and business management major. As a posthumous release, the weight of Mac Miller’s words ring only louder—and come full circle.
If you haven’t already, I urge you all to give Circles a listen. Besides being a well-polished album, it starts an important conversation regarding mental health — something that Miller struggled with openly for much of his life.
This is the opinion of Antonia Abramowitz, a sophmore humanities major from Irvington, New York. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email ssu@theloyolan.com.
