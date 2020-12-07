With Christmas coming up, it is time to start thinking about gifts for your friends and family members. Supporting small businesses is especially important this holiday season, but it can be hard and even overwhelming to know where to start. Here are seven LMU student-run shops you can check out to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.
1. TK’s Candles (@tkscandles)
Taylor Keinath is a junior women’s and gender studies major with an online shop where she sells candles made from all-natural soy wax. They come in two sizes and are a perfect stocking stuffer. Check out her website here!
2. God Exists Co. (@godexistsco)
God Exists Co. is a clothing line started by Alaysia Barker-Vaughn, a sophomore political science major. Check out her website here to shop for stylish shirts, sweaters and face masks. One of the best parts about Barker-Vaughn’s shop is that a portion of the profits are donated to organizations that help improve the Foster Care System.
3. Every Sort of Mischief (@everysortofmischief)
Gabrielle Jeakle, sophomore English major and Bluff editor at the Loyolan, sells stickers, prints and more handmade items on Etsy and Redbubble. Follow the link here to check out her sites to find stylish accessories to gift to your friends.
4. Lashed by Lexi (@lashed.by.lexi)
Alexa Walls, a junior dance major sells faux mink lashes on her online store called Lashed by Lexi. Known for her quality, her products have even been featured in VoyageLA, a magazine that highlights businesses from different parts of Los Angeles. Check out her website here.
5. Retrovaille Clothing (@retrovaileclothing)
Love to thrift but can’t make it to a thrift store? Shop stylishly and sustainably with Retrovaille Clothing by Cole Melton, a junior biology major with a passion for vintage clothing. Check out his colorful and fun hand-picked pieces on his Depop page here.
6. Little Musubi (@littlemusubilife)
Junior Asian Pacific studies major and Chinese minor Cady Abe recently started selling stickers on her online store called Little Musubi. According to her Redbubble page, Musubi is a Hawaii Local way to say onigiri, which is a Japanese rice ball wrapped in seaweed. Check out her page here to shop for her adorable cartoon stickers.
