The Minority Report chose its first two winners this February. The Minority Report is a screenwriting competition for underrepresented writers, including "American Indian, Asian/Pacific Islander, Black, Latino/a, LGBTQ, women and writers with disabilities," according to their website. Winners reap an array of benefits, ranging from getting their scripts distributed across Hollywood to getting consultations with writers and agents. This week, Life+Arts intern Bird Cooley sat down with Mallom Liggon, a junior screenwriting and African American Studies double major who helped found the Minority Report.
Bird Cooley (B.C.): The Minority Report is the first effort of your organization Diverso. Can you tell me about Diverso?
Mallom Liggon (M.L.): Diverso is a non-profit collective made up of the students [who created the Minority Report]: Franki Lee [who attends Harvard], Matt Zhang [who attends Vanderbilt], and Shailha Alam [who attends Columbia]. This is our first initiative and we want to do more ... The reason we chose to focus on students is because in Hollywood the infrastructure is set up in a way that usually people don't get where they need to until they are a lot older, and I think it's a lot harder on diverse people especially. So we wanted to create something that allows us to lift up younger voices so that things can happen faster for them and also so that agents and production companies can find younger talent to work with.
B.C.: Why is the Minority Report important?
M.L.: I think it's to make sure that diversity isn't just a trend, to ensure that inclusion isn't just something that happens this year or for the next two or three years. I think that allowing students to connect and to lift other people up is how you keep the cycle going. If you don't have that, then diversity becomes more of an anomaly than a commonality. I think that finding a way to create opportunities for younger people is always [beneficial for] any industry. [Especially] when it comes to the arts, your economic or financial situation can have a big influence on your opportunities. So the more we eliminate that barrier, the more talent gets to shine through and it's better for everyone.
B.C.: It’s five years from now. What does the Minority Report look like?
M.L.: More submissions. More schools are involved, and we are able to offer more benefits ... I don't want to put a cap on what we can do.
B.C.: What advice would you have for students who want to follow in your footsteps?
M.L.: I think the biggest thing I learned through this process is that all it takes is the initiative and courage to do it. You need to know what you want to do and let go of the myth that you have to wait to do them. And to just ask. One thing I've learned is how helpful people can be when you open yourself up to allowing them to help you.
B.C.: What originally got you interested in film?
M.L.: I've always been interested in stories. I read a lot as a kid, which transitioned into [a love of] watching movies. At one point I just realized that I wanted to be in a field where I can express myself truthfully. I also love helping others to have the chance to do the same. I feel like that's what I'm here to do: to tell my story in an honest, truthful way and to help others to have the opportunity to do the same.
B.C.: What do you like to write about in your films?
M.L.: What I write usually focuses on characters like me, put in positions where the world is a little too big for them. They have a good heart and they're trying to navigate things but they're also trying to find themselves particularly in a situation where maybe for whatever reason they believe that being authentic isn't going to be the right path. I just co-wrote and acted in a film called "2003." It basically follows me, three years from now, if everything didn't go as planned. [Essentially] it’s about a struggling writer in Los Angeles whose world comes crashing down when he takes a job with a shady company and gets involved doing a lot of illegal stuff for the Hollywood elite.
The Minority Report chose its first two fellows, and the winners were "Narcobruja" by Alessandro Pederzoli from the American Film Institute Conservatory and "When a Flower Falls" by Zoe Cheng from the University of Southern California.
