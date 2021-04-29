Many LMU students were recently very successful in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). This is a festival that celebrates theatre students from all over the country and recognizes their work. Eliza Black, a junior theatre arts major, was one of the 20 LMU Lions that made it quite far in the festival. In this interview, she shares her experience in the festival and talks about her play, “The Dead May Listen,” that almost made it to Nationals.
“I originally wrote ‘The Dead May Listen’ freshman year but I didn’t make the deadline, so I submitted it sophomore year. It got accepted into the New Work Festival. Then, I worked closely with Doris Baizely and Judith Royer to help improve my script,” says Black.
Once working through the script a few times, “The Dead May Listen” was accepted to the Kennedy Center Festival happened which in February 2021. This week-long festival consisted of countless workshops led by established playwrights and actors. After these workshops, the Kennedy Center put on a performance of the plays for everyone who attended the festival. Of the plays performed, three were written by Lions. They included “The Dead May Listen” by Eliza Black, “Blackberries” by Daijanae McCoy and “On Bathing” by Leire Aguilera Kelly.
After each play was performed, awards were given out to the plays that would be advancing to the next round.
“Sadly, none of us advanced to the National Festival, but it was an honor to be considered and even make it that far in the Kennedy Center,” said Black.
Black’s play “The Dead May Listen” follows two people who were in a car crash and are having an out-of-body experience together.
“I came up with the idea originally because I was playing with the idea of what happened when it’s too late to make things better. When I wrote this freshman year, I had a really toxic friend group where every day would sort of make you feel like you weren't enough or like nobody really was there for you. I kind of put all those feelings into this play,” said Black.
The play consists of a conversation between two characters while they await their fate of death. “There are only two characters in this play. One is Alex, who is the more pessimistic one and thinks they are going to die. The other character is Blake, who is the more optimistic one and thinks they are going to be found. They are total strangers who end up having a meaningful conversation that has to do with friendship, life, death and everything in between,” said Black.
Black admits the depressing nature of her work but also recognizes the bittersweet aspect of the idea.
“I mean, yeah, this play is really depressing considering they both die at the end, but I think the conversation and friendship they were able to build is bittersweet in the way that they were able to make the last moments of their life meaningful,” said Black.
Black is looking forward to continuing to submit her work to the KCACTF and, in the future, hopefully make it even further in the festival. She is currently working on a new play to submit called “Something is Wrong with Ethan Buchanan,” which she promises will not as depressing.
