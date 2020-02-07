Tri Delta will be holding their Kiss Away Cancer fundraiser on Palm Walk starting at 10 a.m. on both Feb. 13 and 14. The sorority will be selling bags of Hershey’s Kisses to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. This is a perfect opportunity to help families affected by childhood cancers and pediatric diseases, while also purchasing a sweet gift for loved ones in time for Valentine’s Day.
“One of Tri Delta’s mottos is: ‘The glory of life is to give, not be given. To love, not be loved. To serve, not be served,’ and I think that really ties into what we’re trying to do with this event,” said Amity Matthews, a sophomore music major and president of Tri Delta. “We’re trying to spread a little love through some chocolate, all while raising money for a hospital we all love so much.”
Kiss Away Cancer is Tri Delta’s annual Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser. Each bag of Hershey’s Kisses is only $1 and all proceeds will go to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The sorority has had a partnership with St. Jude for the past twenty years, raising over $70 million for the hospital.
“What’s really fun for us members is that every single member, to have been a Tri Delta at LMU, has raised money for this amazing cause," said Matthews. "It really connects us to those who came in the past, and that’s one of the reasons I love what we do so much.”
Every event thrown by Tri Delta serves to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Proceeds from Tri Delta events such as Delta Desserts and Tri Hop go directly to the hospital. “One of the best parts about St. Jude is that the hospital covers the cost of research, treatment and anything else a family would normally have to pay for, which is absolutely incredible,” expressed Matthews. “Raising money for St. Jude is an honor, and it’s something we’ll definitely continue to do.”
Tri Delta aims to raise $1,000 from this year’s Kiss Away Cancer event. Matthews said that no amount is too small when it comes to donations, and everything helps. “We’re not asking for everything you have — we’re asking for what you can give,” she explained.
