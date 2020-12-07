The annual LMU Music | Winter Choral Concert brought together music-lovers across the community this year on Dec. 5, 2020. The event featured the LMU Consort Singers and Concert Choir. Universidad Nacional, Costa Rica’s choir also performed in collaboration with the LMU choirs. In lieu of purchasing tickets, the LMU choirs also partnered with the Westside Food Bank to encourage audience members to donate to them.
Dr. T.J. Harper, the interim chair for the department of music, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, said that the online concert in some way “parallel[ed] the in-person concerts [in the sense that] we knew that it would be a cumulative event that was open to a general audience.”
According to senior music major Gabrielle Poma, one major change was that “the rehearsal process is completely different because you don’t know what the end product would be and you don’t know necessarily know how to contribute to that so the best you can do is come with everything you’ve got and everything you’ve learned and hope that you are doing the best for the group as a whole.”
However, despite the remote experience, Poma mentioned that a valuable memory from the concert were the combined rehearsals with El Café Chorale (the choir from Costa Rica).
“We met with another choir. We met another director. We got to experience another group’s dynamic and rehearsal process. One of the songs was in Spanish so we learned a Spanish piece from native speakers and they had sung the song many, many times before, so to get that expertise and that international experience just by looking at my laptop was really invaluable,” said Poma. “In the moment, I don’t think I appreciated it as much but in hindsight, it really was an irreplaceable unique experience that I never would have gotten otherwise.”
Harper’s most memorable experience was focused more on the interactions with his students that inspired him to insert video introductions from individual members of the choir into the concert. Despite the virtual instruction method, “we were able to share our frustrations our anxieties in a way that we maybe never would have done with in-person instruction,” said Harper. “There seems to be an increased space where we were able to share with one another and get to know each other in a very personal way, and you saw that in the concert. This was one of the reasons why I tended to put a spotlight on the actual members of the ensemble as opposed to just the music itself.”
Both Poma and Harper mentioned while they were many factors beyond their control, such as the remote learning method that limited some of their options, the opportunities outweighed the challenges. They also mentioned that the support from the community has been overwhelming.
Poma said, “We did not know what to expect as far as attendance for this virtual concert. We had more than 300 people at any given time … My mom was getting texts and emails from family members and friends, people from my hometown and my phone was blowing up from students at LMU, and tons of choir members were getting messages from friends and acquaintances that they tuned in just because they needed it at this time. The fact that this community was coming together even though the audience was coming together at this time was really touching.”
Harper added that “this would not have been possible without the support of the dean’s office, our music faculty here at LMU, which has been incredible and consistent since last April, but ultimately the students, the singers and the choirs are responsible for any success that we have. It’s really been wonderful to watch [the choir members] through the challenges and the adversities that they’re all experiencing. Some of them are Zooming in from Europe and Asia and to deal with these challenges on a daily basis is heroic.”
Even in an online medium, the concert received love from members of the LMU community, with around 300 viewers consistently throughout the entire concert and over 1,500 views throughout the concert’s weekend. According to Harper, with the support of the community, the concert raised nearly 20,000 meals for the Westside Food Bank.
The donation link is still open and can be found here. The Westside Food Bank prepares four nutritious meals for every dollar donated to people affected by COVID-19 in the Western LA County area.
If you missed the concert, you can view their live stream here.
If you are interested in joining the LMU Concert Choir, Dr. Harper invites applicants to email him at todd.harper@lmu.edu. Placements will run from Jan. 7 - 12 and is open to all LMU community members.
