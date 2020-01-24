Australia has been experiencing the worst wildfires it has seen in decades since fire season started in July. According to The New York Times, over 25 people have died and over 3,000 homes have been damaged due to this natural disaster. The population has been affected by the extremely unhealthy air quality. In December, the air quality index in Sydney reached over 12 times the level that is considered dangerous. Australian wildlife has also been placed under a great threat because of the fires.
Firefighters from other countries including the United States, New Zealand and Canada have flown in to Australia to assist in controlling the fires. Despite this aid, many fires are still burning.
Australia is no stranger to deadly fires. The Victorian bushfires killed 173 people in 2009. Fire season occurs each year and can become especially dangerous during the summertime. However, many people believe that climate change is to blame for the severity of this particular fire season in Australia. High temperatures have been breaking records, and the nation is suffering from strong winds and drought. People fear that the fires will only become worse in the future unless action is taken to protect the environment.
Now you may be wondering how you can make a difference as a college student. Of course, it is of great help to donate to organizations that are providing relief to Australia. Some prominent organizations supporting the cause include the Australian Red Cross, Salvation Army Australia, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, World Wildlife Fund and GIVIT.
Many college students, however, might not have the financial means to donate at this time. However, there are certainly ways to help Australia and the entire world, without spending money. We can help by adopting habits that combat climate change into our lives.
“In terms of what students can do, cutting down on meat intake, being aware of unnecessary packaging and boycotting unsustainable companies like Amazon and others are all great ways to be consumer conscious,” said Reilly Grzywacz, a sophomore environmental studies major.
“These efforts aren’t enough, so it’s important to ally with environmental movements and projects to stand up to corporations and key greenhouse gas emitters,” she said. Grzywacz holds the position of divestment chair for ECO Students. She is currently advocating for LMU to divest from fossil fuels. “I am in charge of helping organize divestment events and am usually the first to make calls and set up meetings with stakeholders in the divestment process.”
In an effort to become more environmentally conscious, students can also reduce emissions, limit water and electricity use, utilize reusable water bottles and donate their clothes instead of throwing them away. Although these are small acts of kindness toward the Earth, everything helps. The more people who actively seek sustainable solutions in their daily lives, the better.
