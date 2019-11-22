Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful and take some much-needed time off from school. Others might use this time to get ahead of assignments as the looming deadlines of finals week get closer. Others go home to visit their family. Then, there are those that choose to enjoy their holiday at LMU. For those staying on campus, here are five holiday activities to do in L.A. this Thanksgiving break.
5. Take the Lion Express to visit destinations off campus
The Lion Express stops at a variety of locations; below are a few stops worth checking out. At Westfield Culver City mall, there are plenty of shops carrying holiday deals. Aside from food and shopping, there’s also a Cinemark 18 and XDmovie theater to watch holiday films or play arcade games at Dave & Buster's. For a place to relax, Venice Beach is a good stop to go for a walk and watch street performers or put your feet in the sand and watch the sunset. Lastly, Waterside Plaza in Marina Del Rey has boutiques and grocery stores to shop as well. The Waterside Plaza’s Amazon bookstore might be a good place to huddle up and find a few holiday gifts for friends and family.
4. Run in the annual Los Angeles Turkey Trot
Exercise is a great way to start off the day before eating a big Thanksgiving meal. The Los Angeles Turkey Trot is a race that starts on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. Runners start in Downtown Los Angeles at 1st Street between Spring Street and Main Street. The Turkey Trot distances to choose from are the one mile Widdle Wobble for children under 12, with 5K and 10K races for all ages. All runners will receive a Turkey Trot race shirt and a commemorative Turkey Trot medal for finishing. It’s a fun way to interact with the L.A. community and meet new people. Invite some friends or classmates to compete with and have some fun. Tickets for the Widdle Wobble race starts at $24, the 5K starts at $49 and the 10K starts at $54.
3. Engage in community service
For those interested in making an impact on the community or looking for opportunities to fulfill service hours, Thanksgiving has plenty to offer. At San Julian Park on 312 East 5th Street, The ANE Foundation is feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This volunteering opportunity doesn't require donations and is open to all.
2. Watch a holiday play
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to catch a holiday show. This year Santa Monica’s Playhouse starts hosting David Sedaris’ "The Santaland Diaries" from Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. to Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. The play is a story about the comedic experiences of a writer working at a Macy's department store as an elf named Crumpet. For students, general admission is $24.50 and comes with a pre-show glass of champagne or non-alcoholic eggnog.
1. Skate at an ice skating rink
For an easy winter activity, there’s an ice skating rink nearby in Santa Monica. The outdoor skating rink is located in downtown Santa Monica. Skaters can access the skating rink 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 1 to Jan. 20. Every Sunday from Nov. 10 to Jan. 19, the ice rink even holds free musical performances for guests while they skate. For a ticket price of $15, you get a rented pair of skates and all-day admission.
Information compiled by Michael Carandang, Life+Arts intern.
