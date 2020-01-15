As we enter the new year, Lions take a look at some of their resolutions and set new ones for the new decade. I sat down with Ken Cavanaugh a senior women’s and gender studies major, Patrick Utz a senior electrical engineering major and Juhi Rayonia sophomore film and television production major to discuss what they accomplished last year and also what goals and resolutions they have for this year.
Sammi Su (S.S.): What are some of your New Year’s resolutions for 2020?
Ken Cavanaugh (K.C.): Last semester, I sustained myself on food from the Taco Bell-KFC on Lincoln and Manchester., So, one of my biggest resolutions is to prioritize grocery shopping and cooking. I’m also trying to start a nightly skincare routine and working on keeping my car clean.
Patrick Utz (P.U.): In terms of New Year’s resolutions that I have for 2020, one of them is — this is very cliché — but definitely is to keep up the workout schedule that I had from last period, Maybe add some days to it, make it a little more rigorous this year. The other is to listen more. I definitely like to talk a lot, but the value of listening is more than just talking, because that’s how you actually learn from others...In addition to that, I also want to be more aware ... of other people’s opinions and thoughts and perspectives, and I plan on doing that by ... [asking] more questions as a resolution ... specifically in my leadership roles. I want to ask more questions to those who I’m working with to get their perspective. So, whenever that [we] make a decision within that leadership role, we have more perspectives going into that decision… In addition to that, I also want to connect more with my brother. I want to be ... a better brother for him … [and] my family relatives.
Juhi Rayonia (J.R.): I would love to work out more and branch out socially! I’m also trying to earn more money and gain more experience for my career!
S.S.: What would you think would be the most difficult/challenging to achieve?
K.C.: I think keeping up cooking will be kind of difficult, but I’m feeling ready for the challenge. As a busy college student, it feels a lot easier to go with quick food options than to spend time shopping and cooking for yourself, but I’ve already found that my life feels a lot more balanced when I set aside time for those things in my schedule.
P.U.: The listening part,—because it’s my inherent nature to talk a lot—but I have worked on it [since] last year. It’s gotten much better, and this year I want to refine it to a point where I’m happy with it.
J.R.: Probably earning more money because I don’t have a lot of time to contribute to my jobs because of my class schedule.
S.S.: Looking back at 2019, what is a resolution/event that you are most proud of accomplishing?
K.C.: I’m proud of myself for personal growth and getting to a place where I feel confident and calm about graduating in a few months. I’ve changed a lot in the past year and I’m feeling very content with where I’m at.
P.U.: Definitely listening more and general maturity. I feel like I matured a lot last year and, in terms of being a leader, a lot of that had to do with running two startups … one I’m working on right now, which is part of the Incubator and my thesis here at LMU … I’m quite proud of achieving and just staying focused in general.
J.R.: I am proud that I got cast a lead in a short film, since gaining more acting experience and landing a role have been long-term goals of mine.
S.S.: Looking back at 2019, what is one thing you hope to improve upon in this new year?
K.C.: I’m looking to be more mindful of who I dedicate time and energy to in my personal life. I want to be sure that my relationships are mutually beneficial and that I’m surrounding myself with loving and caring people.
P.U.: What I hope to improve on is the whole listening aspect and being a better leader. [I want to focus on] improving upon the leadership qualities more, ask more questions, be a better listener and take into account other perspectives. Also … really lean into the process and trust in that which you do not know to lead you along ... [and be] more trusting in the spiritual side of things.
J.R.: I would love to improve on maintaining my mental and physical health as keeping a good sleep schedule and eating habits were hard for me.
