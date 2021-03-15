Last year, junior biochemistry major Joy Lee was going through the recruitment process herself, where she enjoyed getting to know each organization through engaging in-person events. She fondly remembers collaborative events like the Karaoke Night hosted by Gryphon Circle and Magis.
However, this year's process looked quite a bit different.
After being accepted by Gryphon Circle, Lee is now the organization’s Director of Social Events and found herself on the other side of recruitment this year.
“Attending recruitment in person and trying to run recruitment online for Gryphon Circle was definitely difficult,” said Lee. “However, the turnout was better than we anticipated! It was definitely more difficult to promote our organization on an online format, but I believe that all the organizations did an extremely excellent job despite this challenge.”
LMU’s Center for Service and Action includes 10 service organization communities — Agapé, Belles, Creare, Crimson Circle, Espérer, Gryphon Circle, Ignatians, Magis, Marians and Sursum Corda. Each with their own focus, the service organization communities usually hold their recruitment process in mid-February, and this year was no different.
Recruitment begins with “All Org Night,” a time when potential new members can hear from each organization on their specific service, community building and overall experience. The following days are filled with fun events held by individual organizations, such as game nights, keynote speakers and speed dating.
“This year, Marians hosted a speed dating/game night event and a FemTalk event, where one of our members spoke about an issue she is passionate about: representation of the Black community in The Princess and the Frog,” said sophomore chemistry major Lauren Phillips.
While the organizations utilized virtual tools to re-create the in-person experience, connecting with potential new members through a screen proved challenging.
"In terms of recruitment events, they went well, but the screen barrier is tough. We are very excited to hopefully have an in person recruitment next year,” said Sursum Corda Community Engagement director and junior computer science major Andrew Seaman.
After attending optional recruitment events hosted by each community, potential new members can submit both a general application and a more specific application for each organization they are interested in joining. Each organization’s recruitment committee will then hold individual interviews and review applications to discuss potential acceptances.
However, it is not a one-sided process, as potential new members also rank their preferences. Depending on acceptances and rankings, decision letters are sent out about a week after interviews conclude.
In years past, the recruitment process lasts around two weeks, but this year’s unique circumstances forced the organizations to adapt to a one-week online format. Despite the unprecedented challenge, the communities were able to hold a successful recruitment week which wrapped up at the end of February.
"During recruitment this year it was very encouraging to see how many students came out to all the recruitment events even on zoom and how much passion they had for service! I could see that each person was applying intentionally and really wanted to add their own perspectives into service organization communities," said Agapé member and senior biology major Maya Paniagua.
Not only did the 10 communities have to alter their recruitment process, they have also been forced to get creative in their serving the public. Usually, members have the opportunity to do hands-on service like mentorship, tutoring, beach clean-ups or creating public gardens.
The pandemic has not been easy on community service opportunities, but every organization has carefully adapted its motto to achieve its goals. Senior film and television production major Lauren Straub has seen COVID-19 restrictions affect her education-focused organization, Creare, firsthand.
“Many of Creare’s members do not live in Los Angeles, so many of us have had to adjust to online tutoring through a program called iTutors or within our local community. For many of us, we really cherish the connections forged with the children we serve at our placements, so it has definitely been hard not seeing them or being able to provide that consistency in their lives,” said Straub.
Espérer has similarly adapted to a virtual platform, continuing to advocate for human trafficking and environmental justice online. The organization’s president, senior political science major Nicole Hernandez, has used in-person restrictions to facilitate virtual community building through screens.
“Our two focuses, environmental justice and human trafficking, are very complex, so when we are in person it’s a lot easier to explain and reflect on what our service means and have meaningful conversations,” said Hernandez. “So to try to overcome this, we’ve been meeting in smaller groups and this year we’ve been really focused on community building within our org.”
As the 10 communities wrap up a successful online recruitment, they look forward to getting back on campus and continuing to serve the L.A. area through their impactful service opportunities.
