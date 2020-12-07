In order to break the chain of mundane online events, the Office of International Student Services (OISS) hosted a virtual escape room on Zoom on Dec. 4 that ran from 5-6 p.m. PST. The event was organized mainly by three OISS student programmers: junior accounting and finance dual degree student Anna Schumann, junior communications major Carla Laure and Anastasiia Glushneva, a senior communications and journalism double major, and the digital editor at the Loyolan. The event was facilitated by OISS Programming Supervisor Vanessa Silva and OISS Staff Member Allison Crawford.
During the event, students were split into two teams to run through a series of questions written on a Google Form. The teams had to correctly answer every question before they were permitted to enter the next room.
The questions were based on a range of holidays: Hanukkah, Christian Christmas, Spanish Christmas, Eastern Orthodox Christmas and Chinese Lunar New Year. Participants would answer questions ranging from short answer text to answering multiple-choice questions to guessing the movie from hearing a line of audio to trying to decipher clues from a video that were created by the OISS student programmers. Some questions included guessing what day Hanukkah and Lunar New Year fall on, whereas others asked about what the traditional food of certain holidays is.
According to Schumann, "we knew that there were so many kinds of virtual events happening and we wanted to do something that was fun and different." The student programmers began organizing the event in early November. They each worked on two rooms, aiming to create an international experience.
"For us, it was a very personal project," said Schumann. "We knew that [due to finals week coming up] we couldn't expect a lot of students to come ... but from the organization part, we had a really good team ... and we got it done."
OISS is considering launching another international-themed escape room in the spring semester and would like to invite students to join them for the next rendition of the OISS escape room. Follow LMU OISS on Instagram (@lmu_oiss) to stay updated on their upcoming events.
