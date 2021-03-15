ASLMU elections are on the horizon, and with the year that we have had and the experiences we will be bring back to campus with us in the fall, one might wonder if students' needs and wants from student government and leadership have shifted. In preparation for the upcoming ASLMU elections, the Loyolan asked students what they expect from their student government. Here is what they had to say:
Christopher Jimenez, sophomore political science major:
“In order to be people with and for others, ASLMU leaders need to be able to coordinate and collaborate with the various demographics of students that attend our magnificent University. As LMU is ... a microcosm of not only our country but the world as well, it is the responsibility of our ASLMU leaders to foster relations between students of all different backgrounds through example instead of rhetoric alone in order to create people who will be good citizens of the world.”
Margaret Joiner, sophomore international relations major:
“For me, ASLMU has an important responsibility to merge student online learning needs with on-campus learning needs. Our representatives should vouch for our needs during this transition period for a seamless move onto campus and the University's future.”
Mathew Carungay, senior psychology major:
“With the upcoming ASLMU elections, I am looking forward to the next set of student leaders to represent LMU. As the president of SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee), I appreciated the communication and cooperation between ASLMU and SAAC and would like to see that continue and improve over the next school year. I believe that representation and being heard is important. This is why I appreciate having a student athlete representative within ASLMU. The ASLMU election is important because it connects the school body with all aspects of the student experience. Coming from the athletics standpoint, this is very important for school spirit, bonding and support to build the next great community and generation of Lions.”
Pablo García, sophomore history major:
“I’m expecting ASLMU to resume with their student activities, while also following guidelines for re-entry to campus. This is definitely a huge task being asked of them. However, I am sure they are capable of finding a way to realize this. While it may also be constricting, I’m also hoping that we could have enjoyment after facing difficult times during the pandemic.”
Natalie Wong Christensen, junior film and television production major:
“I expect ASLMU to listen to students with marginalized identities when they state their needs, prioritize fulfilling their needs and need to be in constant communication with them.”
Kylie Francisco, senior dance and political science double major:
“I think ASLMU has a really unique opportunity to influence the LMU community more than ever as we transition back to on-campus instruction. They’ll have the task of setting the time for rebuilding our campus' culture and I expect this new tone to be all about reconnection with students and each other and restoring the sense of community we had before COVID-19 hit. I’m looking forward to what the newly elected leadership does for the school.”
Izabella Baldeon-Volvok, junior political science major:
"I expect ASLMU to be a voice for the students at LMU. I expect them to cover events not covered by the ‘higher-ups’ like how there has been increasing AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) hate crimes as of recent and other issues so students are well informed. I expect ASLMU to be diplomatic and look out for the best for the students."
