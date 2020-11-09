Have you exhausted all Netflix has to offer? In need of bite-size entertainment? Consider subscribing to the YouTube channels of LMU students Kaila Ashlynne, Brooklyn Kelly and Nyla Manuel. Their channels feature videos including clothing hauls, album reviews, cooking tutorials, travel vlogs and more. The subscriber count of these content creators currently ranges from 97 to 488.
Whether you are in the mood for watching a lighthearted makeup routine or an honest chat about life as a college student, you can certainly find something fresh to watch on their channels. I spoke with the three content creators to learn more about the vision for their videos.
Kaila Ashlynne, a sophomore marketing major
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): When and why did you start your YouTube channel?
Kaila Ashlynne (K.A.): I started YouTube my summer going into my freshman year of college and it was honestly something I just did for fun just because I had nothing else better to do with my time. I really started to enjoy the creative side of YouTube and expressing myself through creativity, fashion and styling.
F.B.: How would you describe your channel to people who have never seen your videos?
K.A.: My channel consists of daily vlogs, hauls and being my most authentic self. People seeing my channel for the first time will get a glimpse of my everyday life and the way I express myself through fashion.
F.B.: What are your favorite types of videos to film and edit?
K.A.: My favorite types of videos to film are vlogs because my friends are a part of them and they’re easier to edit and they’re always entertaining.
F.B.: What are your favorite types of videos to watch?
K.A.: My favorite types of videos to watch are similar to the ones that I film. I enjoy watching daily vlogs, makeup videos and fashion-related videos. I also enjoy watching sociological videos such as Jubilee.
F.B.: Where do you find inspiration for your videos?
K.A.: I’ve been watching YouTube videos since I was in middle school, so a lot of my ideas come from people I grew up watching. Watching them at a young age taught [me] what people find entertaining and ways to engage with others on YouTube. My channel has become my own personal blog where I can be unapologetically myself … it’s always nice to see that people enjoy my channel as much as I do.
Brooklyn Kelly, a junior theatre arts major
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): When and why did you start your YouTube channel?
Brooklyn Kelly (B.K.): It's been an on and off thing since high school, but I officially started my YouTube channel on May 31, 2019. I started my YouTube channel because I wanted to document my life in some way while also showing my unique personality. I think that my YouTube channel focuses on the totality of who I am rather than catering to one category.
F.B.: How would you describe your channel to people who have never seen your videos?
B.K.: I would describe my channel as a mixing pot of things that I enjoy. My channel features beauty, fashion, vlogs and my music.
F.B.: What are your favorite types of videos to film and edit?
B.K.: I have three! The first video I love to film and edit is an outfit look book, the second [is a] thrifting vlog and the third [is a] music cover.
F.B.: What are your favorite types of videos to watch?
B.K.: My favorite types of videos to watch are thrifting vlogs and get ready with me videos.
F.B.: Where do you find inspiration for your videos?
B.K.: I find inspiration for my videos through Pinterest and other YouTubers. I think the best gauge to create a video I love is to reflect on what parts of people’s videos I loved.
Nyla Manuel, a first-year student pursuing a Master of Arts in English
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): When and why did you start your YouTube channel?
Nyla Manuel (N.M.): I decided I wanted to start posting content in 2019 and actually posted my first video that year in February. I chose to create content on my channel because I felt that I could inspire and relate to young women who look like me through my actions, interests and life experiences. Ultimately, I wanted to become someone’s source of entertainment while being that positive representation that my generation needs to see.
F.B.: How would you describe your channel to people who have never seen your videos?
N.M.: For those who have never seen my videos, I would describe my channel as the millennial hub of exciting and informative content.
F.B.: What are your favorite types of videos to film and edit?
N.M.: If I had to choose what I enjoy most, it would be filming vlogs because I get to capture those intimate moments and real life interactions between my family and friends. When it comes to editing, it’s definitely my least favorite part of being a YouTuber because it’s extremely time-consuming. However, my favorite types of videos to edit [are tutorials] because I get to speed up the clips, add upbeat music and text titles.
F.B.: What are your favorite types of videos to watch?
N.M.: I enjoy watching entertainment news [and] commentary, celebrity interviews and vlogs from other family channels. Recently, I just got into watching morning affirmation videos which are starting to become my favorite because they’re relaxing and quite helpful to begin the day.
F.B.: Where do you find inspiration for your videos?
N.M.: If I’m going through my own personal experiences, I’m inspired to create a video surrounding that topic because I know it can be useful to others who have the same questions or those who can relate with me. I try to create content that people will eventually run across on YouTube and when my face pops up, hopefully, they’ll see themselves in me.
