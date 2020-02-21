With the variety of career prep events ongoing around campus, students and company recruiters alike are searching for their perfect fit. Every counselor and advisor will give you tips to help you up your application game. Here are the five things that I found helpful while on my internship hunt.
5. Update your LinkedIn, resume and cover letters.
Before submitting the application, update your file to match what the company is searching for. Add a couple of things that you may have discussed with the recruiter in your cover letter, as well as why you think you'd be a good fit for the company.
4. Get organized.
With all the information you got at the career fair, take a couple of minutes to sort through all the business cards and flyers to be ready to follow up with the recruiters you connected with.
3. Prepare for a potential interview.
After you’ve submitted a resume and application to the recruiter and company, start making preparations for a potential interview. Work on your elevator pitch and try to learn more about the company. Additional questions you can ask the recruiters are questions about the work environment and what a day in their life may look like.
2. Stay open-minded.
Most recruiters will ask which department(s) of the company you are interested in. Definitely try to express a certain direction you would ultimately like to be in, but also express your interest in trying new opportunities. Try reaching out to different companies and departments to see if you truly want to be in a specific internship. Sometimes, companies may have open positions that aren’t explicitly stated on their sites that may be more fitting for your skills and interests.
1. Stay connected.
After meeting with a recruiter, ask to connect with them on LinkedIn or ask for their email, whichever they prefer. Then, send them a message or email to try to continue the conversation. Add a note within your first message that will help them remember you, such as one thing you may have discussed.
Although the Spring Career Expo has already passed, the Career and Professional Development office still has many resources and events. For those interested in education, the Recruit Ed will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 4 - 6 p.m. on the first floor of University Hall. The event is open to all students. Also, there may be major-specific opportunities that will be open as interview season for summer internships continue.
Take advantage of your resources and keep these tips in mind during your search for the internship and job of your dreams.
This is the opinion of Sammi Su, a sophomore marketing and Asian and Pacific studies double major from West Covina, CA. Tweet comments to @sammi_susu or email ssu@theloyolan.com.
