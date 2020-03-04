For the past two weekends, LMU students involved in the production of “In the Heights” aimed to leave audience members with hearts full of hope and compassion. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, takes place over the course of three days in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in New York City. The story follows main character Usnavi, a bodega owner, as he illuminates the pleasures and pains experienced by residents of the predominantly Latinx neighborhood.
LMU’s production of this award-winning musical was directed by Daphnie Sicre, an assistant professor in the theatre arts program.
“‘In the Heights’ goes over topics of immigration, gentrification and cultural erasure, but it’s also a story about community, heritage and hope,” said Juan Sebastian Bernal, a senior theatre arts major who portrayed Usnavi. “I want people to recognize that this story is ultimately a celebration of culture — a moment to tell the stories about our own people with joy and laughter and pride onstage.”
“In the Heights” was created by Miranda during his time at Wesleyan University, and Hudes joined the project by writing the book a few years after its conception. The musical officially opened on Broadway in March 2008 and ran in the Richard Rodgers Theatre until January 2011. It took home the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2008.
“Even though [‘In the Heights’] was written in the early 2000s, it is still relevant today,” said Isabella Johnson, a sophomore English and theatre arts double major who portrayed Nina, one of Usnavi’s childhood friends.
Johnson explained how the musical poses the question of whether home is a place or a person. “As college students, I am sure we have allstruggled with identifying where our home is since we are beginning our adult lives and moving out of our physical childhood homes.”
Nina Rosario had always been a dream role for Johnson. She was able to relate deeply to the character because of her own relationship with her family. “[Nina’s] relationship to Abuela Claudia is very similar to my relationship with my own grandma,” explained Johnson. “I actually [wore] a necklace my grandma gave me as a child in the show.”
Bernal also drew inspiration from his grandmother for his role as Usnavi. “There’s a lot I feel connected to: the bonds between him and every other person in the Heights, his practical attitude with work, his dreams for more,” described Bernal. “But what really draws me close is his relationship to Abuela. My own grandmother, my Lola, played an enormous role in my upbringing.”
“[‘In the Heights’] is unlike any other production that LMU has put on,” expressed Ann Warque, a senior dance major who played the role of Vanessa. “Its themes are incredibly relevant [and] the music has the power to resonate [with] our lives in a special, personal way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.