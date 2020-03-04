Last Wednesday, students gathered outside of the Living Room, some waiting in line for as long as seven hours, to see popular YouTuber Jason Nash's stand-up comedy performance.
However, the event took a surprising twist when Nash's friend and YouTuber David Dobrik, along with fellow Vlog Squad members Natalie Mariduena, Mike Sheffer, Zane Hijazi and Carly Incontro surprised Nash at his comedy show, sending the audience screaming. The Vlog Squad is best known for their daily adventures, pranks and skits, and have gained millions of subscribers over time.
While eardrums recovered, the group took over the Q&A by asking Nash a series of audience questions. Nash has been in the industry for many years but recently gained immense popularity on YouTube through his comedic videos and skits. Hosted by Mane Entertainment, the show included his stand-up comedy set and ended with a Q&A. As Nash joked about his kids, famous friends and life as a 46-year-old vlogger, the packed room laughed along, some members of the audience even shouting out jokes and questions from their seats.
Senior communication studies major Gaia Shoham held one of the first places in line, dedicating multiple hours to secure a front-row seat. “I waited for a while because I’ve been watching his videos for a while and value him as a creator. I want to go into film myself and he’s done so much not only on YouTube but in films as well,” said Shoham. “He was such a kind person and you can tell how genuine he is! I’m really glad I went. The wait was worth it.”
While many students lined up solely for Nash’s comedy show, some hoped that other members of the Vlog Squad would make an appearance. As the group is known for their spontaneity and surprises, many students in the audience thought at least one member would be at the show. “I’m a big fan of Jason and David [Dobrik's] vlogs and I’m really hoping David shows up," said freshman marketing major Jordan Kelleher as she waited in line for the show.
Since the Living Room has a more intimate feel, many audience members stated that it felt as if they were just hanging out with Nash and his friends, as they casually chatted with the audience and asked questions about the school. After the show finished, some students gathered outside the Living Room doors waiting to snap a picture or video of Nash and Dobrik. Others located Dobrik’s iconic white Tesla X, crowding around it, with their cameras ready for Instagram stories. Officers from the Department of Public Safety and Mane Entertainment employees escorted the squad to the car, having to shield the creators from the students that surrounded it.
Dobrik’s surprise visit brought the energy on campus to an all-time high this past Wednesday. Mane Entertainment plans to host popular YouTube star, beauty and fashion blogger Lauren Elizabeth, for a Q&A tonight, March 4 in the Living Room.
