Dean Smith, College of Business Administration: "The CBA is working around the clock to accommodate the needs of all our students — no matter where they are in the world. We have been in regular communication with our students to calm their nerves and share important information during this time of transition. Our business school mission of instilling moral courage and creative confidence resonates now more than ever. I have been so inspired by the collaboration and commitment of our faculty, staff and students, and I am confident that all of us will get through this time stronger, more resilient and with new and valuable skills as business leaders."
Dean Alexander, College of Communication and Fine Arts: "While I have always been impressed with the faculty and staff in CFA, in this time of crisis and shift I am even more in awe of their responsiveness. They have been exemplary in activating a range of online methods and modalities for instruction, while continually exploring inventive ways to keep students fully engaged in the criticality of their intellect, art and craft."
Dean Rajski, School of Film and Television: “Our SFTV faculty and staff have been hard at work creating alternative assignments, providing access to essential technology, and supporting our students not only with the practical stuff —but with the human stuff, too. We’re taking particular care to adapt our courses and final project requirements for seniors and third-year MFA candidates so that they can graduate on time. In addition, we are developing an option for them to return to campus, if desired, to finish their films at a later date.”
The deans of Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts and Seaver College of Science and Engineering were unable to be reached for comment.
