This week, assistant news editor, Accalia Rositani sat down with the new Director for the Office of Black Student Services (OBSS), Jeffrey Dolliole, to discuss his return to the Bluff and new role at LMU.
1. As a double alumnus, what is it like being back in the LMU community after six years?
It is truly an amazing feeling to be back in the LMU community in an official capacity. One thing about the LMU Community is that you are always a Lion so no matter where I went, I always felt connected to the university, but it is great to have this role.
2. What was your reaction when you learned you’d be the new director of OBSS and what was that interviewing process like for you?
My reaction was unmistakable joy and excitement. I honestly couldn't believe it. You envision having the position but also understand that this was a very sought-after role with many well-deserving candidates so being the last one standing was truly rewarding. As for the interview process just like everything else that has happened during this global pandemic it was truly unique. This was the first time I interviewed for a position entirely virtual but credit to the amazing search committee that was put together, they did a great job making sure the entire process was professional, organized and resembled the same as an in-person interview process. One benefit of having a virtual interview that I enjoyed was the amount of LMU community members I was able to meet thanks to the remote work environment. If we were on campus, I am not sure if I would have been able to connect with so many community members, so I do appreciate that.
3. What interested you in this position and led to your application?
I have worked at multiple institutions and I have learned there are no students like our LMU students especially within the Black student community on campus. The drive and desire these students have is second to none and to have an opportunity to be a part of the change our Black student community will make on LMU's campus I wanted to support and be involved with.
4. What excites you most about being the director of OBSS?
The student community excites me the most about being the Director of OBSS. I look forward to seeing the growth and transformation our students will make. Our job is to support their success and development and I am eager to find ways in which I can support their passions.
5. What do you hope to accomplish as the director?
I hope to accomplish a space in which our Black students can feel they can be authentically themselves. A space in which we see growth and transition in what it means to be Black at LMU.
6. What do you hope for the future of OBSS at LMU?
I hope the future of OBSS sees growth. I hope we can expand the reach of services to encompass all the needs of not only our undergraduate students but our graduate students as well. I hope that we can increase the number of Black students on campus while enhancing diversity initiatives such as the TLC (The Learning Community) program and the development of others as well. With assistance and support of our faculty and staff I know these goals are not out of reach.
7. If there’s one thing you want the student population to know, what would that be?
"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced," James Baldwin. Let's face the world!
8. As a mentor and advocate for students, is there anyone from your life who has modeled what a mentor and what an advocate looks like to you?
I have had many mentors in my life who have shown me what advocacy for students looks like: Charles Mason, Robbie Lee, Renee Rouzan-Kay, Tiffiani Frye and Christen Johnson to name a few. But the individuals that I credit towards me being the person I am are my wife Dominique Dolliole, Father Troy Dolliole, Mother Lisa Dolliole and Sister Jessica Dolliole. These are the individuals who groomed me to be the man that I am today and allowed me the opportunity to be transformed in my advocacy work by the names listed above.
