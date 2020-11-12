Mirroring the University’s budget reduction for the fiscal year 21 (FY21), the budget of the Associated Students of LMU (ASLMU) faces a $154,000 cut for the 2020-2021 school year primarily due to classes going online for the fall 2020 semester. Currently, the ASLMU budget amounts to $500,000 in comparison to 2019-2020’s $654,000 budget total. This amount, however, could drop further with most classes already expected to be held online for the spring semester as well.
The sections of the budget that have been hit the hardest have been Programming, which funds events including Holiday Tradition and Fallapallooza; the Student Activity Fee Allocation Board (SAFAB) Reserve, which financially assists LMU’s student organizations; and General Administration, which compiles funds for office supplies, advertising and publicity, apparel and student conferences.
“I wouldn’t say there’s a ‘disposable’ part of the budget, but the easiest part of the budget to cut is General Administration because we did not need to account for things like posters and office supplies due to the online format of this semester,” said Isabella Ramin, the chief financial officer of ASLMU.
General Administration funds, which account for about 6% of the budget, were reduced by $25,600 and now total $30,400. Programming, which accounts for about 43% of the total budget, received a $82,150 cut for this school year due to the inability to host large events on campus and now amounts to $213,850. The SAFAB Reserve, which accounts for 22% of the budget, received a $40,000 cut, producing a total of $110,000.
Ramin noted that despite the large cuts in spending, the leadership team tried to keep the percentages that each section represents in the total budget approximately the same as last year’s.
With uncertainty surrounding the fate of the spring 2021 semester, it is possible that the ASLMU budget could receive additional cuts similar to the University budget. As of now, the section of “Spring Programming” amounts to $165,000, which includes a spring concert, a “Community Building Event” and LMU Day.
“We planned that Spring Programming budget under the assumption that the Spring Semester would go back to normal. Now that we know that's not the case, [the] Leadership Team is working to adjust the budget depending on the university's format for next semester,” said Ramin.
Additional adjustments in the current budget compared to the 2019-2020 year include a $15,000 reduction of the funds allocated to the ASLMU Presidential Cabinet. These funds are not salaries or wages, but money allocated to the Cabinet for various initiatives or projects. The reduction comes from $8,000 which would usually be spent on the on-campus farmers market and a $7,000 decrease in funding for First Amendment Week, which is put on in the spring by ASLMU and The Loyolan. Costs toward ASLMU elections have also been reduced by $8,000.
Not all of the budget reforms are due to online classes, however. The new administration led by Jack Palen and Elsie Mares has placed focus on allocating its funds towards more initiatives and resources for students, according to Ramin.
The allocated funds for ASLMU Initiatives has doubled from last year and now amounts to $40,000. Senators and Cabinet members have the ability to create initiatives based on the needs of their constituents and may use such funds to do so, according to Ramin. An initiative that was created this semester was BoundlessLMU, which provides paid internship opportunities for undocumented or “mixed status” students.
As for other student-based initiatives and resources provided by ASLMU, the $3,000 for Dream Action Week has been left untouched, and a $2,000 Textbook Resource Fund was added to the budget this year.
Going into next semester, Ramin said that she is "hopeful that ASLMU’s budget will remain the same." However, if classes are online, further adjustments and reductions appear inevitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.