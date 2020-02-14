Bernie Sanders emerged as the new predicted frontrunner after New Hampshire held their Democratic primary on Tuesday, Feb. 11, according to Business Insider. As the votes were being counted, Andrew Yang, another Democratic candidate, dropped out of the election, according to the New York Times.
"It is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race," Andrew Yang said in a statement where he announced he was dropping out of the election.
Bernie Sanders was projected to win the New Hampshire vote, especially after he beat out Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, according to CNN. Bernie Sanders is the senator of the neighboring state of Vermont. Last week, he tied with Pete Buttigieg concerning the number of delegates who would vote for him and both Business Insider and CNN have named Bernie Sanders as the frontrunner in the Democratic primaries.
All information above was compiled from Business Insider, CNN and the New York Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.