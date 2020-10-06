#BlackatLMU students met with the University administration for a town hall in an attempt to address the University’s response to Black student and faculty demands. The town hall gathered over 100 participants of faculty, staff, students and alumni of LMU.
The meeting had a soft agenda, which began with opening remarks from President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. and remarks from #BlackatLMU student leaders, as stated by #BlackatLMU leader Christian Jackson in the public chat of the Zoom conference. It then transitioned into a directed open forum, where students were able to share tell their experiences as Black students and address their concerns about the demands, and the University's response to these demands.
In his opening remark Snyder said, “LMU, as you know, seeks to be proactively anti-racist. That is the purpose of this conversation […] One goal I have this evening, and I really hope that one outcome of this is that you will see this as genuine, is that we can develop a strong, collaborative trusting relationship."
“I was, to be frank, a bit disappointed when I learned that some students felt like our response to the demands was a PR stunt or move, and I can assure you that was not its purpose,” said Snyder.
Students began by expressing support for more merit and need-based scholarships, as well as the desire for more Black faculty and staff, which were both outlined in the student demands.
Junior Simone Butler said, “We cannot ignore the wealth gap between White students and White families and Black students and Black families [at LMU]. Even though it's an uncomfortable topic, it's something that needs to be addressed because it has a lot of Black students feeling unsupported and like they can't finish out all four years at the University.” In the comment section of the Zoom call, students posted links to articles detailing the wealth disparity in the U.S.
Kennedy Smith, a junior theatre arts major, said, “I’ve only had one faculty member of color teach me… I personally find it very hard to acknowledge and accept my Blackness in a predominantly White major when I don't have any Black faculty uplifting me and educating me on theatre that isn't Eurocentric.”
This topic led into another discussion on the lack of empathy Black students feel from other professors and students regarding their experiences on and off campus.
Freshman Monet Thompson said, “In the part of the orientation module that talks about identity, there should be a part dedicated to race because there are a lot of students of different races at LMU, and I feel like there’s a lack of empathy for students of color.
“At this point in time with how much information and how easy it is to get information on the internet, it feels like a willful ignorance,” said Thompson.
Amaya Lorick, a junior African American studies major, talked about her experience living in Rosecrans Hall freshman year. According to Lorick, Rosecrans was a predominantly White and predominantly male dorm building due to the two floors dedicated to male students. Lorick said that one of the White students said the n-word in a group chat. When the situation was reported to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Responsibility, she was ultimately told, “Hey, he’s still learning just like you’re still learning.”
After an hour, the meeting ended with the University talking about the Bird's Nest, which will soon be a designated Black space on campus for Black students.
“I thank each of you for your commitment to LMU. I thank you for your questions,” said Snyder. “You should be placing your efforts on yourselves, your careers, one another and making the world a better place in general for human kind and not having to undo and fix the horrors of racism that you endure at this moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.